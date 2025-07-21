Sporting Life Terms and Conditions

Introduction

These terms cover the use of Sporting Life products and services. Please read them carefully and ensure you understand them fully.

Who are we?

In these terms, “we”, “our”, “us” and “Sporting Life” refer to the registered company Hestview Limited, with the registered office: One Chamberlain Square Cs, Birmingham, United Kingdom, B3 3AX (registration number: 01100741).

Scope of Terms

These terms cover access to and use of Sporting Life products and services, including the Sporting Life website and mobile apps. We may update these terms at any time and each change will become effective upon such change being posted and notified to you. By using these products and services you agree that you have read and accepted these terms, our Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy and agree to be bound by them. If you do not wish to be bound by these terms, please leave this website or app.

https://www.sportinglife.com/privacy

https://www.sportinglife.com/cookies-policy

User restrictions

Users should be aged over 18. If you are under 18, please do not use our products or services or provide any information directly to us.

Due to regulatory conditions, certain services may not be available in certain countries.

Fair Use

We operate a 'fair usage' policy and, while normal behaviour will not contravene this, excessive high-frequency calls, by any means, may result in suspension of access to Sporting Life services. Data capture including, but not limited to, screen scraping is expressly prohibited.

Copyright

Content and data are supplied for personal use. Copyright of all content is strictly reserved by Sporting Life and no material may be reproduced, stored or transmitted in any form or by any means without written permission. Content or data accessed on any Sporting Life product or via any Sporting Life service must not be copied, reproduced or distributed in any way without explicit permission.

Definition of service

Sporting Life is a supplier of sporting media, news, tips, insights and data as well as bookmaker offers. Parts of our services are only accessible to logged in users. We also provide a technical means to place bets with selected fully regulated and licensed gambling operators.

Accounts and log in

Sporting Life + is the logged in version of Sporting Life, offering access to additional products and services. We reserve the right to remove, replace or alter, in whole or in part, any of the additional products or services at any time.

Sporting Life + is accessed by logging in using your One Account credentials. The One Account does not require a deposit. Age verification may be conducted on new signups to ensure each new user is over 18. The One Account also permits log in access to free to play games like ITV7 and Super6.

It is permitted to log in and access Sporting Life + products and services with selected third-party credentials. When available, the option to log in with third-party credentials will be shown within the Sporting Life log in screen. Access using third party credentials does not affect your obligations under these terms of use.

Third-Party Betting services

In addition to the general Terms of Use the following terms apply expressly to bet placement through links available on the Sporting Life desktop and/or mobile sites/apps.

Sporting Life may include links to web sites and/or services owned and/or operated by third parties. These are provided for your convenience only and we are not responsible for and do not give any warranties or make any representations regarding any such web sites and/or services and are not responsible for or liable in relation to the content or your use of such web sites (save to the extent required by law).

The odds displayed are received directly from selected Third Party Bookmakers and are as close to real-time as possible. All of the odds shown remain the property and responsibility of the Third Party Bookmakers themselves.

All such data is shown in good faith and Sporting Life does not guarantee its availability or accuracy, nor accept liability for errors in prices, odds, incorrectly calculated winnings, events or markets or odds changes prior to a bet being placed and will not be liable for any loss suffered by any party if the service is unavailable or inaccurate in any way.

Opening a bet slip either navigates you to the Third Party Bookmaker’s site or connects you to the Third Party Bookmaker’s betting API. Please ensure you check all your bet details are correct on the bet slip before placing a bet. You are solely responsible and liable for all activity that occurs after leaving the Sporting Life desktop and/or mobile sites/apps and for activity on the Third Party Bookmaker’s account.

Certain promotions may be subject to withdrawal or cancellation and may only be available for specific periods and on certain specific terms. You must ensure that the promotion you are interested in is still available, that you are eligible, and that you understand any terms which apply to it.

Terms and conditions vary between Third Party Bookmakers and you are strongly advised to familiarise yourself with the individual terms and conditions involved:

Betfair T&Cs

SkyBet T&Cs

Paddy Power T&Cs

At the discretion of the individual Third Party Bookmaker the following error correction policies may be used:

Incorrect Price

Prior to the start of an event, In-Play or after the event, where an obvious error is identified any open bets will stand and be settled at the bookmakers revised price. Any bet placed where the outcome is already known when the bet was placed will be void.

Wrong Participant

If a wrong participant is quoted for any event, bets placed on that participant will be void and bets on other participants may also be void.

If you are concerned a mistake has been made then contact the Third Party Bookmaker you placed the bet with directly.

We only display Third Party Bookmakers that satisfy our criteria for security and reliability and there is an independent industry regulator (IBAS) in place to deal with any betting issues. For further information, please visit individual Bookmakers websites.

You acknowledge and agree that when you are accessing and retrieving information from Third Party Bookmakers sites or betting APIs using our software, we are not acting as your agents nor the agents on behalf of the Third Party Bookmakers but that we are simply making available the Services and software to you by which you may access and transact with such Third Party Bookmakers.

You agree that the Third Party Bookmakers shall be entitled to rely on the foregoing authorisation and agency granted by you.

Advertisements

Our website or apps may contain promotions and bookmaker offers. Certain promotions may be subject to withdrawal or cancellation and may only be available for specific periods and on certain specific terms. You must ensure that the promotion you are interested in is still available, that you are eligible, and that you understand any terms and conditions which may apply to it.

Links to other sites

Our website may contain links to other websites of interest. However, once you have used these links to leave our site, you should note that we do not have any control over that other website. Therefore, we cannot be responsible for the protection and privacy of any information which you provide whilst visiting such sites and such sites are not governed by this privacy statement. You should exercise caution and look at the privacy statement applicable to the website in question.

General Liability

We will make every reasonable effort to ensure the desktop and/or mobile sites/apps are continuously available and that interruptions to service will be kept to a minimum and, where possible, advertised in advance. However, we do not promise that the website, app, products or individual features will be available at all times or at specific times. There will be no right to compensation arising from interruptions to service or non-availability of products, nor any liability accepted for losses, direct or implied, arising from the same.

Save to the extent required by law, we make no representations, warranties or terms of any kind including (without limitation) implied warranties as to completeness, accuracy, satisfactory quality and fitness for a particular purpose in respect of the Sporting Life products and services or their contents (including, without limitation, any views or comment made) which are provided on an "as is" basis).

We do not warrant that Sporting Life products and services or their contents (including, without limitation, any views or comment made) will meet your particular expectations or requirements or that they will be uninterrupted, timely, secure or error-free; nor do we make any warranty as to results or the accuracy of any information obtained by you through Sporting Life products and services or their contents (including, without limitation, any views or comment made), all of which are hereby excluded to the greatest extent permitted by law.

All information and/or data included in Sporting Life products and services has been so made available for guidance only. Your use of such information and/or data is therefore entirely at your own risk. Nothing in these terms of use excludes or limits our liability for death or personal injury arising from our negligence, or our fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation, or any other liability that cannot be excluded or limited by English law. We will not be liable to any user for any loss or damage, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), breach of statutory duty, or otherwise, even if foreseeable, arising under or in connection with:

use of, or inability to use the products or services

use of, or reliance on, any content displayed on our products and services

any loss whatsoever arising from the use, abuse or misuse of your account or any of our products and services

any loss incurred in transmitting information by the internet or by e-mail

any incorrect bets being placed

technical faults with Third Party Bookmaker APIs or websites

any technical failures, system breakdowns, defects, delays, interruptions, manipulated or improper data transmission, loss or corruption of data or communications lines failure or distributed denial of service· attacks, viruses or any other adverse technological consequence of your choosing to use our products and services

the accuracy, completeness or currency of any information services provided

any failure on our part to interact with you where we may have concerns about your activities

Please note that we only provide our site for domestic and private use. You agree not to use our site for any commercial or business purposes, and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.We will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by a virus, distributed denial-of-service attack, or other technologically harmful material that may infect your computer equipment, computer programs, data or other proprietary material due to your use of our site or to your downloading of any content on it, or on any website linked to it. We assume no responsibility for the content of websites linked on our site. Such links should not be interpreted as endorsement by us of those linked websites. We will not be liable for any loss or damage that may arise from your use of them.

Except as expressly stated in these terms, all representations and warranties regarding the information presented on Sporting Life are disclaimed.

Viruses

We do not guarantee that our site will be secure or free from bugs or viruses. You are responsible for configuring your information technology, computer programmes and platform in order to access our site. You should use your own virus protection software. You must not misuse our site by knowingly introducing viruses, trojans, worms, logic bombs or other material which is malicious or technologically harmful. You must not attempt to gain unauthorised access to our site, the server on which our site is stored or any server, computer or database connected to our site. You must not attack our site via a denial-of-service attack or a distributed denial-of service attack. By breaching this provision, you would commit a criminal offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. We will report any such breach to the relevant law enforcement authorities and we will co-operate with those authorities by disclosing your identity to them. In the event of such a breach, your right to use our site will cease immediately.

Stored information

Any and all information or material of whatever nature added to or stored by you on Sporting Life products or services is so added or stored entirely at your own risk. All of our and the liability of our directors or employees in respect of the loss or deletion of your material or your inability for whatever reason to access your material is excluded to the fullest extent permitted by law.

We shall use reasonable endeavours to ensure that any information Sporting Life holds is kept secure. However, due to the nature of the Internet, we cannot accept any liability for those who intentionally attempt to and/or gain unauthorised access to the same by means such as, without limitation, computer hacking (save to the extent that we are unable to exclude such liability by law).

Force Majeure

Neither party shall be liable to the other, for any loss or damage which may be suffered by the other party due to any cause beyond the first party's reasonable control including without limitation any power failure.

Invalidity

If the whole or any part of any provision of these Terms is or becomes invalid, void or unenforceable for any reason the same shall to the extent required be severed from these Terms and rendered ineffective so far as is possible without modifying the remaining provisions of these Terms and shall in no way affect the validity or enforceability of any other provisions.

Third Party Rights

These Terms are not intended to create and shall not create any rights, entitlements, claims or benefits enforceable by any third party by virtue of the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

Law and Jurisdiction

These Terms & Conditions shall be governed and construed in accordance with the Laws of England and Wales and You irrevocably agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.