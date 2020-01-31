Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
January Window: Done deals
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
College friends ready for battle
Throughout 2020, we'll be looking at the state of play at halfway in all European Tour events. Here's Ben Coley on the Saudi International.
Fran Berry: Bower the man
Fran Berry has been in great form with his Friday night tips at Dundalk and he has five fancies on this evening's card.
Weekend Best Bets Podcast
Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.
Murphy marches into last eight
Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson progressed to the last eight of the German Masters with comfortable victories on Friday afternoon in Berlin.
Robinson's Milan move collapses
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson saw his dream move to AC Milan collapse in heartbreaking circumstances.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Roy ton drives England to warm-up win
Jason Roy's century underpinned an 77-run win for England in their first 50-over match since lifting the World Cup last year as they overcame a South Africa Invitational XI in Paarl.
Masters darts betting tips
Fresh from a 28/1 winner in the BDO World Championship, our darts tipster Chris Hammer previews the first event of the new PDC season.
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.
Bailey in full flow
Our top gossip column returns ahead of a weekend in which trainer Kim Bailey is expected to taste plenty of success.
Warren Greatrex: Going for Gold
Warren Greatrex feels La Bague Au Roi is coming back to the boil and can put in a huge performance in Sunday's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
