Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL for Tuesday 22 October

1pt Portsmouth to beat Cardiff at 11/4 (bet365, Betfred)
1pt Wigan to keep a clean sheet vs Mansfield at 9/4 (bet365)
1pt Huddersfield to beat Wrexham and under 2.5 goals at 11/2 (General)
0.5pts e.w Anthony Rouault to score first in Juventus vs Stuttgart at 80/1 (bet365)
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Recency bias may have influenced the 1x2 prices for Cardiff vs PORTSMOUTH.
The Bluebirds come into this clash three games unbeaten, fresh off a 5-0 thumping of Plymouth Argyle.
Context is needed for the win at the weekend. Wayne Rooney’s side did get a man sent off in the first half which had a big bearing on the end result.
Granted, Cardiff were two goals to the good when it was 11v11 but I thought the game was in the balance. Plymouth had missed the chance to take the lead before Cardiff opened the scoring from range (0.06 xG) and Rubin Colwill doubled the lead not long after (0.09 xG).
As mad as this is going to sound after Plymouth lost 5-0, it is difficult to understand why Portsmouth are a chunk bigger on Tuesday than the Pilgrims at the weekend.
Pomey are a victims of a brutal schedule having gone to Elland Road, the Riverside and Turf Moor already this season. They have also played Millwall, Luton, Sunderland, West Brom and Sheffield United.
In five games against the current top-five, John Mousinho’s side have given a good account of themselves taking four points and keeping two clean sheets.
They got their first WIN of the campaign on the weekend and look a good price to make it two in as many games on Tuesday.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
No side across Europe’s elite divisions has scored more goals from set pieces this term than Stuttgart (7).
The German side might not be as formidable as last season but are literally the most lethal side on the planet from dead ball situations (so far).
ANTHONY ROUAULT’s price TO SCORE FIRST certainly looks value considering this.
The French centre back has a career goals per 90 average of 0.06 which by my calculations makes anything north of 16/1 for him to score worth a punt.
Stuttgart take on Juventus, no slouches defensively. In fact, no Serie A side has conceded fewer times this season and the Old Lady is yet to lose in any competition.
It is why backing Rouault to score first delivers a huge price with more appeal there. When Juve play, goals are usually of a premium.
Joe Townsend
I wasn't happy with WIGAN on Saturday, at all.
Faced with a Cambridge team who had scored just six goals in nine league games, and having kept seven straight clean sheets, I'd advised a Wigan win and a CLEAN SHEET.
Shaun Maloney's side were 1-0 down after five minutes and 2-0 down after 22, setting the U's on their way to a first win in 18 matches.
I forced myself to watch the highlights, and Wigan - I forgive you.
Cambridge's opening goal came via a scuffed shot that deflected off their own player Elias Kachunga to leave goalkeeper Sam Tickle no chance, with the second a shot off the post that came back and hit Tickle on the head before spinning into the net.
Now faced with a Mansfield team whose strong start to life in Sky Bet League One was knocked a little by defeat against Stevenage on Saturday, taking the 9/4 on Wigan continuing their imperious defensive displays is advised.
The Latics haven't conceded a league goal at home since their opening-weekend loss to Charlton, subsequently shutting out Crawley, Stevenage, Exeter and Peterborough.
Joe Townsend
Wrexham have adapted very well to life in the third tier, with the standout factor being their ability to win every home game and therefore extend an astonishing league record at The Racecourse under Phil Parkinson to W59 D4 L4.
The visit of HUDDERSFIELD will by far the stiffest test they have faced on their own patch, though.
Parkinson's men were pushed all the way by now-third placed Wycombe on opening weekend, eventually coming out 3-2 winners, but since then have faced comparatively straightforward Reading, Crawley, Shrewsbury and Northampton.
Led by former Swansea, Barnsley and Cheltenham boss Michael Duff, this Huddersfield team are set up perfectly to be the first team to win in North Wales since Tranmere did so in March, using a very similar blueprint to their narrow 1-0 defeat at Birmingham earlier this month where a little more composure on the counter attack would have seen a very different outcome.
The double of an away win and UNDER 2.5 GOALS is available at a standout price of 11/2, significantly bigger than what is available if we manually built this bet.
Odds correct at 1500 BST (21/10/24)
