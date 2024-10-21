Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL for Tuesday 22 October

Cardiff vs Portsmouth Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home evens | Draw 5/2 | Away 5/2 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Recency bias may have influenced the 1x2 prices for Cardiff vs PORTSMOUTH. The Bluebirds come into this clash three games unbeaten, fresh off a 5-0 thumping of Plymouth Argyle. Context is needed for the win at the weekend. Wayne Rooney’s side did get a man sent off in the first half which had a big bearing on the end result. Granted, Cardiff were two goals to the good when it was 11v11 but I thought the game was in the balance. Plymouth had missed the chance to take the lead before Cardiff opened the scoring from range (0.06 xG) and Rubin Colwill doubled the lead not long after (0.09 xG). As mad as this is going to sound after Plymouth lost 5-0, it is difficult to understand why Portsmouth are a chunk bigger on Tuesday than the Pilgrims at the weekend.

Pomey are a victims of a brutal schedule having gone to Elland Road, the Riverside and Turf Moor already this season. They have also played Millwall, Luton, Sunderland, West Brom and Sheffield United. In five games against the current top-five, John Mousinho's side have given a good account of themselves taking four points and keeping two clean sheets. They got their first WIN of the campaign on the weekend and look a good price to make it two in as many games on Tuesday.

Juventus vs Stuttgart Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 4

Home 5/6 | Draw 13/5 | Away 29/10 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill No side across Europe's elite divisions has scored more goals from set pieces this term than Stuttgart (7). The German side might not be as formidable as last season but are literally the most lethal side on the planet from dead ball situations (so far). ANTHONY ROUAULT's price TO SCORE FIRST certainly looks value considering this. The French centre back has a career goals per 90 average of 0.06 which by my calculations makes anything north of 16/1 for him to score worth a punt. Stuttgart take on Juventus, no slouches defensively. In fact, no Serie A side has conceded fewer times this season and the Old Lady is yet to lose in any competition. It is why backing Rouault to score first delivers a huge price with more appeal there. When Juve play, goals are usually of a premium.

Wigan vs Mansfield Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 5/4 | Draw 11/5 | Away 9/5 Joe Townsend I wasn't happy with WIGAN on Saturday, at all. Faced with a Cambridge team who had scored just six goals in nine league games, and having kept seven straight clean sheets, I'd advised a Wigan win and a CLEAN SHEET. Shaun Maloney's side were 1-0 down after five minutes and 2-0 down after 22, setting the U's on their way to a first win in 18 matches. I forced myself to watch the highlights, and Wigan - I forgive you.

