Aston Villa vs PSG tips, best bets, Champions League preview and BuildABet

According to Opta's predictions, PSG have a 90.9% chance of advancing through this tie. Luis Enrique's side have been by far the best team in the competition this calendar year, and they take a 3-1 lead to Villa Park ahead of the second leg. Aston Villa have it all to do, and this is probably not Unai Emery's preferred scenario, with his side having to take the game to their visitors and win handily if they are to advance.

13 teams in Champions League history have lost the away leg by two or more goals and gone on to advance, the most dramatic of which involved PSG - then coached by Unai Emery - as they took a 4-0 lead to Barcelona - who were then managed by Luis Enrique - only to lose 6-1 on the night and bow out. Emery therefore knows that anything is possible on a Champions League night, and Villa will believe, but they are up against it, with PSG in sensational form and having been gifted the weekend off by the French Football Federation to ensure they are in peak condition for this second leg.

What are the best bets? While there was no doubt Les Parisiens deserved to win the first leg, winning the xG battle (1.95 - 0.74) and taking the most shots (29-7) and shots on target (10-2), there were still positives for Villa. The main one being that they created the most Opta-defined 'big chances', creating two opportunities with an xG of above 0.30 xG to PSG's one. That means that on the whole Villa limited PSG to just low-probability shots, with the first two goals coming via sensational strikes from tough angles and long distance.

PSG 3-1 Aston Villa first leg shot map: CLICK the image for the interactive version

On the night, the French side averaged just 0.07 xG per shot, and if Emery was offered a similar figure in this second leg I'm sure he'd snap your hand off. The only big chance PSG created was their third goal in added time. That gives me confidence that VILLA can make a fist of this, and I think they can avoid defeat at least in this second leg, so I'll back them DOUBLE CHANCE. We just need the hosts to avoid defeat on the night here to get a winner, and given that Villa have lost just once at home all season across Premier League and Champions League matches, it's fair to say that Villa Park is a fortress. That has been the case ever since Emery took charge at Villa. Over his entire reign, in PL and UCL matches Villa have lost just eight times in 60 home matches - that's a loss percentage of just 13%. Three of those defeats came in his first six home games too.

In European competitions Villa have lost just one of 13 home matches under Emery, that coming at the end of last season in the semi-finals of the Conference League. It's a hard place for opponents to visit. Granted PSG aren't just any opponents, but I do feel as though Villa are playing their best football of the season now, and have the tools to cause their visitors problems while also giving themselves a chance of progressing. I wouldn't be at all shocked to see Villa win the game in 90 minutes but be eliminated, and this bet covers that possibility as well as one in which Villa get sucker-punched late chasing a second. Of course, PSG could dominate and win handily, but that would be a surprise given how good Villa are at home and the fact that PSG don't need to win this second leg. They could lose and go through.

I'll also have a small bet on YOURI TIELEMANS 1+ ASSIST at 8/1, with the Belgian in fine form at the moment. He's registered an assist in all of his last three starts, including the first leg, and really is Villa's creator-in-chief. Across the season he has nine assists to his name, and he is dangerous from line-breaking runs as well as dropping deep and clipping through clever passes. PSG will likely again play with a high-line, and I can see Tielemans exploiting that once again with ready runners in behind.

Team news Aston Villa boast a near fully-fit squad ahead of this second leg, with the only doubt being Leon Bailey. Emery did make plenty of changes at the weekend so Villa should be relatively fresh. The big decision to be made is whether or not to bring in Ollie Watkins to lead the line instead of Marcus Rashford.

PSG also have a full compliment to choose from with Marquinhos back from suspension. Lucas Beraldo will make way for the club captain in the only change for the visitors.

Predicted line ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Rashford; Watkins PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia