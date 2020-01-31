Thomas Pieters

College friends ready for battle

Throughout 2020, we'll be looking at the state of play at halfway in all European Tour events. Here's Ben Coley on the Saudi International.

Last updated 3hGolf
Victor Perez

Perez and Green dominate in Saudi

Former college room-mates Victor Perez and Gavin Green will go head to head in the third round of the Saudi International.

Last updated 4hGolf
Wyndham Clark shot 61 in the opening round at the Phoenix Open

Stunning Clark leads Phoenix

Wyndham Clark holds a two-shot lead at the Phoenix Open after shooting a 61 opening round, to finish on 10 under.

Last updated 13hGolf
Tom Lewis can enhance a fine Middle East record

Lewis to lead the challenge

Golf expert Ben Coley is backing Tom Lewis to take it to Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in this week's Saudi International.

Last updated 2dGolf
We have five selections for the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Conners to fire in the Phoenix

It's been a good start to 2020 on the PGA Tour for our golf tipster, who fancies Corey Conners to lead a parade of ball-strikers in Phoenix this week.

Last updated 1dGolf

WATCH: Phoenix Open video preview

David Ord and Ben Coley preview the Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the latter highlighting a big-name to take on and a couple of locals worth a look.

Last updated 2dGolf

WATCH: Saudi golf video preview

David Ord and Ben Coley preview the Saudi International, highlighting some options in the sub-markets, a player to swerve and more.

Last updated 2dGolf
Marc Leishman: Australian pictured with 2020 Farmers Insurance Open title

Leishman secures California victory

Australia's Marc Leishman came from behind with a superb seven-under 65 to secure a one-stroke win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Sunday.

Last updated 4dGolf
Lucas Herbert

Desert Classic glory for Herbert

Australia's Lucas Herbert beat South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a play-off to win his first European Tour title in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Last updated 5dGolf
Check out Ben Coley's tips for this week's PGA Tour event

Fine chance for frustrating Finau

Ben Coley reckons this could be the week Tony Finau makes his top-level breakthrough by taking down Tiger at Torrey Pines.

Last updated 1wGolf
Lee Westwood: Pictured with his 25th European Tour trophy after winning in Abu Dhabi

Westwood bags 25th Tour title

Lee Westwood became the first player to expand his winning spree across the last four decades with a two-shot victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Last updated 2wGolf
We have six selections in Dubai this week

Don't desert Kaymer in Dubai

It's been a fine start to 2020 for our golf expert Ben Coley, who is again siding with Martin Kaymer for this week's Dubai Desert Classic.

Last updated 1wGolf
Andrew Landry - made flying start

Landry and Scheffler lead the way

Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler share the lead heading into the final round of The American Express in La Quinta, California.

Last updated 2wGolf

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 7mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 5hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports4

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 4hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action5

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6hRacing

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 5h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 5h
