College friends ready for battle
Throughout 2020, we'll be looking at the state of play at halfway in all European Tour events. Here's Ben Coley on the Saudi International.
Perez and Green dominate in Saudi
Former college room-mates Victor Perez and Gavin Green will go head to head in the third round of the Saudi International.
Stunning Clark leads Phoenix
Wyndham Clark holds a two-shot lead at the Phoenix Open after shooting a 61 opening round, to finish on 10 under.
Lewis to lead the challenge
Golf expert Ben Coley is backing Tom Lewis to take it to Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in this week's Saudi International.
Conners to fire in the Phoenix
It's been a good start to 2020 on the PGA Tour for our golf tipster, who fancies Corey Conners to lead a parade of ball-strikers in Phoenix this week.
WATCH: Phoenix Open video preview
David Ord and Ben Coley preview the Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the latter highlighting a big-name to take on and a couple of locals worth a look.
WATCH: Saudi golf video preview
David Ord and Ben Coley preview the Saudi International, highlighting some options in the sub-markets, a player to swerve and more.
Leishman secures California victory
Australia's Marc Leishman came from behind with a superb seven-under 65 to secure a one-stroke win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Sunday.
Desert Classic glory for Herbert
Australia's Lucas Herbert beat South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a play-off to win his first European Tour title in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Fine chance for frustrating Finau
Ben Coley reckons this could be the week Tony Finau makes his top-level breakthrough by taking down Tiger at Torrey Pines.
Westwood bags 25th Tour title
Lee Westwood became the first player to expand his winning spree across the last four decades with a two-shot victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Don't desert Kaymer in Dubai
It's been a fine start to 2020 for our golf expert Ben Coley, who is again siding with Martin Kaymer for this week's Dubai Desert Classic.
Landry and Scheffler lead the way
Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler share the lead heading into the final round of The American Express in La Quinta, California.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.