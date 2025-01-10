Account FAQ

How do I login? Register for a free account or log in using your existing Sporting Life details.

Is Sporting Life membership free? YES! Sporting Life Plus membership is completely FREE to use!

How do I register? Creating a Sporting Life account is free and easy! Just click Login / Register , enter your details, and choose a Username and PIN to register. If you already have a Sky Bet, ITV7 or Super 6 account, you can simply use your existing credentials.

It says I'm already registered. Sporting Life uses the same account platform as Sky Bet, Super 6 and ITV7. With this in mind, if you are informed that you already have an account with us, please log in with your existing account details instead.

What are the benefits of membership? You can find all the benefits of membership on our Sporting Life Plus page. Perks include race replays for all UK and Irish racing, the My Stable tracker, premium Timeform content and insights from our superb tipping team.

How do I change my details? Log in and click on My Account at the bottom of the page. Within this section, you can manage your account and update your details, contact preferences, and PIN.

How can I contact you?

General enquiries: feedback@sportinglife.com