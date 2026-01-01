Cheltenham Festival Tips
Cheltenham Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the Cheltenham Festival?
- The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the jumps season – with 28 races across four days and big championship races like the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Champion Chase.
- When is the Cheltenham Festival?
- It takes place in March every year, typically the second full week in the month
- When does the Cheltenham Festival start?
- The first race is normally the Second Tuesday in March after Lunch, historically its been the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
- Where is the Cheltenham Festival?
- Cheltenham racecourse – in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.
- How many days is the Cheltenham Festival?
- 4 days.
- How many people go to the Cheltenham Festival?
- On average it is about 250,000 people across the four days.
- How much are Cheltenham Festival tickets?
- Ticket prices vary depending on the enclosure and experience you are looking for. Saving can be made by using the Early Bird prices, which available many months in advance.
- Does the Cheltenham Festival sell out?
- It is likely to for Gold Cup day, but it normally doesn’t for the other days.
- Is there a dress code for Cheltenham Festival?
- It’s best to dress for the weather, though if you are in hospitality or the Club enclosure there may be a dress code.
- How do I get to the Cheltenham Festival?
- By any means necessary! Cheltenham has great transport links and plenty of parking, so it’s down to what suits you.
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