Cheltenham Festival Tips

Cheltenham Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Cheltenham Festival?
The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the jumps season – with 28 races across four days and big championship races like the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Champion Chase.
When is the Cheltenham Festival?
It takes place in March every year, typically the second full week in the month
When does the Cheltenham Festival start?
The first race is normally the Second Tuesday in March after Lunch, historically its been the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
Where is the Cheltenham Festival?
Cheltenham racecourse – in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.
How many days is the Cheltenham Festival?
4 days.
How many people go to the Cheltenham Festival?
On average it is about 250,000 people across the four days.
How much are Cheltenham Festival tickets?
Ticket prices vary depending on the enclosure and experience you are looking for. Saving can be made by using the Early Bird prices, which available many months in advance.
Does the Cheltenham Festival sell out?
It is likely to for Gold Cup day, but it normally doesn’t for the other days.
Is there a dress code for Cheltenham Festival?
It’s best to dress for the weather, though if you are in hospitality or the Club enclosure there may be a dress code.
How do I get to the Cheltenham Festival?
By any means necessary! Cheltenham has great transport links and plenty of parking, so it’s down to what suits you.

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