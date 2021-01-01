Horse Racing
Kennedy ‘delighted’ to keep Allen ride
Jack Kennedy has spoken of his relief at news he will keep the ride on Envoi Allen at the Cheltenham Festival, despite the switch from Gordon Elliott to Henry de Bromhead.
14h
Exhibition to miss Cheltenham
Latest Exhibition is likely to sidestep this year’s Cheltenham Festival meeting in favour of an appearance at Fairyhouse.
17h
Someone 50-50 for Champion bid
Tom Symonds rates stable star Song For Someone as having a 50-50 chance of making his return to Grade One company in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
15h
WATCH: Paul Nicholls Stable Tour
15h
Cheltenham Festival - Ultimate guide
1d
Timeform: De Bromhead's aces
1d
WATCH: Willie Mullins Stable Tour
15h
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle trends
17h
Sporting Life's iOS & Android Apps
1d
De Bromhead: Envoi settling in
2d
Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide!
2d
Getting in and getting on
17h
Racing Podcast: Festival Fever
17h
