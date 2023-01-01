Sporting Life
Cheltenham Festival Features
Can Nicholls bounce back at the Festival?
Paul Nicholls has drawn a blank at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, but could he get back amongst the winners this year with Hermes Allen leading out the Ditcheat squad?
Racing
1d
Last updated
What are the main DRF pointers?
This week's question revolves around the main things to take note of at the Dublin Racing Festival with Cheltenham in mind - and there's plenty to go through on a big weekend.
Racing
1d
Last updated
Trials Day: Who will be the Festival plunge?
Cheltenham Trials Day has consistently thrown up Festival winners in recent years and this Saturday's nine-race card looks sure to shine a light on several hopefuls.
Racing
1d
Last updated
Who is Willie’s Arkle number one?
Racing
1d
Last updated
'Your first go at a Gold Cup is your best chance'
Racing
2d
Last updated
Potter looks banker material in Turners
Racing
2d
Last updated
State a threat to Constitution
Racing
4d
Last updated
DRF proves a triumph for French-bred jumpers
Racing
2d
Last updated
Willie Mullins press day: Key learnings
Racing
2d
Last updated
Iconic Cheltenham moments: Annie Power's fall
Racing
4d
Last updated
'He’s got Gold Cup written all over him'
Racing
2d
Last updated
How many Cheltenham winners at DRF?
Racing
2d
Last updated
Gordon Elliott press day: Key learnings
Racing
2d
Last updated
