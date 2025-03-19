Ruby Walsh on Paul Townend and Cheltenham Festival review

Ruby Walsh has praised Paul Townend after his four winners at the Cheltenham Festival which also featured high-profile defeats on Galopin Des Champs and State Man.

State Man fell at the final flight with the Unibet Champion Hurdle at his mercy, while the dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs had to settle for second best on this occasion after the Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin stormed past the history-seeking nine-year-old approaching the last fence. Walsh feels Townend - who claimed Festival victories aboard Kopek Des Bordes (Supreme Novices' Hurdle), Lossiemouth (Mares' Hurdle), Kargese (County Hurdle) and Jasmin De Vaux (Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle) - dealt with the highs and lows of the week in a typically admirable fashion. Speaking on Paddy Power's 'From The Horse’s Mouth’ Cheltenham 2025 Review podcast, Walsh said: "I thought his initial reaction - straightaway when he went by the line - how he put his arm around Mark Walsh and shook his hand [was good]. "Paul has age on his age side, but you can’t fake being a good sportsman, I'm not going to say a good loser because losing doesn’t suit any sportsperson. But he is a really good sportsperson and I thought his initial reaction to Mark Walsh, I thought that was good to see in sport. "To ride four winners at Cheltenham is a good haul whatever way you look at it. State Man fell, Galopin Des Champs... probably the pressure of expectation, but he’ll have more than likely have sat down and looked across the weighing room at Jack Kennedy last week and thought 'you know what, I'm having a good week'."

Fact To File and Mark Walsh en route to landing the Ryanair Chase