HorseRaceDayOdds
Aaron Boy
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday16/1
Abby's Magic
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday100/1
Able Jack
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Agent Of Fortune
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday3/1
Air Navigator
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Al Maysan
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday1/5
Al Ozzdi
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday5/1
Alborkan
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday15/8
Alcock And Brown
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday66/1
Alhajjaj
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday28/1
Alohamora
15:40 Catterick
Fri
Friday8/11
Alph
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday33/1
Amaira
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Amareddy
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Amelia R
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday22/1
Amood
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/2
Amor Fati
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday4/1
Angel In The Sky
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday40/1
Annie B
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday5/4
Apple Rock
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday8/1
Arabic Culture
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday7/2
Ashqar
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday50/1
Ask Me Early
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday11/1
Associate Rock
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Avantgardist
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/1
Avorisk Et Perils
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday3/1
Baby Bear
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday100/1
Baileys Freedom
14:45 Lingfield
Fri
Friday25/1
Ballet Red
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday6/1
Bar Room Bore
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday40/1
Basrah Breeze
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday14/1
Battle Of Marathon
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday7/2
Battle Of Yarmouk
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Bawaader
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday50/1
Bayston Hill
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday20/1
Beechwood Jim Bob
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday6/1
Been Bobbied
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday13/2
Bellick
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Bering Upsun
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday5/2
Betty Grable
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday18/1
Beyondthestorm
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/4
Bill And Barn
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday5/1
Billyfairplay
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Birkenhead
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday6/1
Black Abbey
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday3/1
Blackcurrent
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday6/1
Blackjack Kentucky
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday10/11
Bob Ford
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday10/1
Bowerman
18:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday4/6
Briyouni
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday25/1
Brothers In Arms
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Buachaill Or
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
By Rail
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday33/1
Caesar's Comet
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Cafe Milano
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday2/1
Calevade
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday33/1
Callmejango
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday100/1
Captainofthebounty
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday14/1
Cardiff Bay
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday66/1
Carole's Templer
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday12/1
Carpool
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday33/1
Carys' Commodity
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday17/2
Castlehill Retreat
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday5/4
Casual Cavalier
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday5/1
Caswell Bay
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/1
Cautious Approach
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Cavok
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/2
Channel Packet
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/2
Cheers Jd
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday18/1
Chelsea's Boy
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday66/1
Chocoholic
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday6/1
Circuit
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday33/1
Clondaw Storm
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday8/1
Cock A Doodle Doo
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday22/1
Coill Na Sionainne
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Comhghairdeas
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday100/1
Cool Country
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday14/1
Curly Girl
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday50/1
Dana Forever
14:45 Lingfield
Fri
Friday13/8
Dance Alone
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday14/1
Dancing Rave
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday10/3
Dangerous Ends
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday6/1
Danz Gift
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday12/1
De Main Lady
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday33/1
Descendant
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday66/1
Diamonds Dream
14:45 Lingfield
Fri
Friday66/1
Dodgy Bob
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Dr Jekyll
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/1
Drift Rock
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday12/1
Earl Of Harrow
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday11/2
Early Call
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday12/1
Eastern Racer
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday28/1
Eastern Star
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday12/1
Echo Du Large
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday10/1
Eden Du Houx
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/5
El Ghazwani
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/4
Eleuthera
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Elham Valley
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/4
Elixer
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday4/1
Elusive Heights
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday6/1
Emmpressive Lady
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday3/1
Enfin Phil
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday3/1
Enough Said
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/2
Event Of Sivola
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday9/1
Extreme Force
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday3/1
Falberto
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday11/2
Falcon Sun
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/1
Famous Minx
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday100/1
Feather Step
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Fidelio Vallis
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday4/1
First Response
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday11/4
Forever Mine
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday25/1
French
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday22/1
Fukuto
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday50/1
Gabriel Oak
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday33/1
Gang Warfare
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday66/1
Getaway North
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday11/8
Global Anchor
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday7/2
Golden Sandbanks
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday16/1
Goodgirlteresa
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday11/1
Gracious Me
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Grey Getaway
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday16/1
Gris De Pron
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday33/1
Guandi
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday33/1
Guena Des Mottes
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday7/1
Gweedore
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday20/1
Haasab
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday8/1
Harbanaker
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday18/1
Harbour Quay
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday8/1
Harmattan
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday100/1
Headland
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday13/2
High Fort
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday6/1
Hisnameis Mrdevitt
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday33/1
Holdbacktheriver
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday12/1
Honor Grey
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Hop Maddocks
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday100/1
Humbert
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday7/2
Hypnotic Force
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
I Am Plastered
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday66/1
Indian Brave
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday4/1
Jacob's Pillow
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday22/1
Janeslittlevoice
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday100/1
Janets Wish
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday100/1
Jobesgreen Lad
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday80/1
Jolie Crickette
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday13/2
Juge Et Parti
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday12/1
Jus Pires
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday16/1
Just Let Go
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
Kasperenko
18:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/3
Keep Dreaming
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday80/1
Ken's Sam's
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday13/2
King's Advice
14:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday7/4
Knocknamona
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday8/1
Kokura
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/2
Kommodity Kid
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday10/1
Koybig
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
La Novia
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday18/1
Lady De Vesci
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday15/2
Lastofthecosmics
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday11/1
Le Cameleon
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday11/4
Legend Of Zorro
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday14/1
Lexi
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday20/1
Lexington Law
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday16/1
Life Knowledge
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday16/1
Lightning Charlie
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/2
Lily's Prince
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Little Jo
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday9/1
Looks Like Power
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday10/1
Lottieloveheart
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Louse Talk
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/2
Lovers Cry
14:45 Lingfield
Fri
Friday12/1
Lukoutoldmakezebak
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday8/1
Maazel
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday33/1
Mairead Kate
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/2
Mamoo
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday10/3
Mance Rayder
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday13/2
Mandalayan
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday15/8
Marble Moon
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday33/1
Maricruz
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
Mario De Pail
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/4
Marley Firth
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday13/2
Matewan
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday1/1
May Remain
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Maziyda
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Memphis Bell
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday100/1
Mercian Knight
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Mere Anarchy
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday16/1
Michele Strogoff
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/1
Mick
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday50/1
Midnitemudcrabs
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday16/1
Miladygrace
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday150/1
Mildenberger
14:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/4
Miracles In May
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday2/1
Molly Childers
15:40 Catterick
Fri
Friday11/4
Moon Trouble
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday10/1
Moonmeister
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday13/2
Motawaafeq
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday7/1
Mr Kodi
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday17/2
Mr Mooj
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/11
Mrs Hoo
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday25/1
Music Major
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday16/1
My Good Brother
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
My Target
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/2
Mythical Madness
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday33/1
Never Learn
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Newmarket Warrior
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday16/1
Nickname Exit
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday28/1
Nigel Nott
14:45 Lingfield
Fri
Friday4/6
Nigg Bay
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
No Nay Yellow
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday40/1
Noble Peace
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday11/8
Nonios
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday10/1
Nordic Passage
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
On The Road
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday11/2
Oriental Eagle
14:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday15/8
Oriental Lilly
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday5/1
Original Choice
14:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday14/1
Orsino
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday66/1
Ossco
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
Paparazzi
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday9/1
Paris Duvet
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Pastime
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday20/1
Paved Paradise
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Peace Approved
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday20/1
Pentimento
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday13/2
Persian Lion
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday16/1
Petitioner
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday16/1
Philly's Hope
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday100/1
Pillar
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Pilot Wings
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday6/4
Pleasant Gesture
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Plough Boy
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday33/1
Plum Perfect
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday3/1
Pola Chance
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday6/5
Poppy May
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday7/1
Pour La Victoire
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday7/2
Princess Yaiza
18:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/3
Quart De Garde
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday3/1
Queen Of Camelot
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday10/1
Ragnar
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday4/1
Red All Star
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Red Bloodedcruiser
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Red Bond
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday9/2
Red Cymbal
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Red Jasper
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday11/4
Reve
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday4/1
Rhythm Of Sound
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday100/1
Ride The Monkey
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday100/1
Riggs
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday25/1
Rosy Life
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday40/1
Rudrama Devi
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday28/1
Runcible
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday33/1
Russian Royale
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday15/2
Sabrina Fairchild
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday9/2
Saga Bolton
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday9/4
Saltie Girl
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday11/1
Same Circus
15:40 Catterick
Fri
Friday7/2
Sarasota Star
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday8/1
Sayesse
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday5/1
Sea Ewe
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday80/1
Seaston Spirit
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/2
Secret Wizard
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday9/2
Shantou Vow
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday10/1
Sharrabang
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Shaughnessy
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/2
Shekiba
18:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday16/1
Siena Mia
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday5/1
Signs Of Thunder
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Silver Dust
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/2
Silver Kayf
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Sir Hamilton
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday16/1
Sizing Cusimano
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/2
Sky Defender
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday15/8
Sky Moon
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday11/2
Slingshot
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday9/2
Snuff Box
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/1
Someone Exciting
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Somewhat Sisyphean
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Sponthus
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Springfield Fox
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/1
Stamford Raffles
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday25/1
Star Cracker
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday13/2
Steel Express
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday20/1
Storm Home
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Stormy Reception
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday5/1
Strawberryandcream
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday10/1
Subliminal
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/1
Sulafaat
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Summit Like Herbie
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday4/1
Super Julius
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
Take The Crown
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday50/1
Talktomenow
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday9/1
Tangled
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Tarnhelm
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday25/1
Tea Time On Mars
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday5/1
Teescomponents Lad
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday9/4
Tennessee Wildcat
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday14/1
The Blame Game
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday10/1
The Hoax
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday11/2
The Rutland Rebel
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday50/1
Theatre Mix
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday10/1
Threeunderthrufive
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/2
Ticks The Boxes
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Tommie Beau
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday20/1
Tony The Gent
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday16/1
Top And Drop
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Tribal Path
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/2
Trinity Star
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday18/1
Tynamite
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday4/1
Tyrconnell
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday5/1
Ubume
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Unforgiving Minute
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday4/7
Unohu
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/1
Up The Aisle
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday66/1
Veiled Secret
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday5/2
Vive La Difference
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday14/1
Waitaki
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/8
Walk In The Mill
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday13/8
War Princess
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday50/1
Water's Edge
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday7/1
Western Climate
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Wonder Elzaam
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Yulong Transcend
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday12/1
Zakety Zak
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday12/1
Zathura
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Zeeshan
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday80/1
Zero Limits
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday40/1
Zuckerberg
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday25/1
Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby