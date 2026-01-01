Let's talk about Privacy

At Sky Betting & Gaming (‘SBG’), we are committed to protecting your privacy and the security of your personal data. We believe in using your personal data to improve your experience when you use our websites, applications, products or services (‘Services’), and we will always keep your personal data safe using the highest standards of security. We’ll be clear and open with you about why we collect your personal data and how we use it, and where you have choices or rights, we’ll explain them to you and respect your wishes. On this page you will find a summary of this information, while more detail is provided in our full version of our privacy statement.

Reference to SBG, ‘us’, ‘our’, ‘we’ or ‘Sky Betting & Gaming’ means Bonne Terre Limited (as data controller for Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo and Sky Poker Services) and Hestview Limited (as data controller for Sky Games, Sky Sports Fantasy Football, Sky Sports Super6, ITV7 (non-broadcast competitions), Timeform and Sporting Life Services). SBG is part of the Flutter Entertainment plc group of companies, referred to as “Group” or “Flutter”. You can contact our data protection officer and team at dp@skybettingandgaming.com