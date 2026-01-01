Let's talk about Privacy

At Sky Betting & Gaming (‘SBG’), we are committed to protecting your privacy and the security of your personal data. We believe in using your personal data to improve your experience when you use our websites, applications, products or services (‘Services’), and we will always keep your personal data safe using the highest standards of security. We’ll be clear and open with you about why we collect your personal data and how we use it, and where you have choices or rights, we’ll explain them to you and respect your wishes. On this page you will find a summary of this information, while more detail is provided in our full version of our privacy statement.
Reference to SBG, ‘us’, ‘our’, ‘we’ or ‘Sky Betting & Gaming’ means Bonne Terre Limited (as data controller for Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo and Sky Poker Services) and Hestview Limited (as data controller for Sky Games, Sky Sports Fantasy Football, Sky Sports Super6, ITV7 (non-broadcast competitions), Timeform and Sporting Life Services). SBG is part of the Flutter Entertainment plc group of companies, referred to as “Group” or “Flutter”. You can contact our data protection officer and team at dp@skybettingandgaming.com
Privacy and Data Protection at SBG
At Sky Betting & Gaming (‘SBG’), we are committed to protecting your privacy and the security of your personal data. We believe in using your personal data to improve your experience when you use our websites, applications, products or services (‘Services’), and we will always keep your personal data safe using the highest standards of security. We’ll be clear and open with you about why we collect your personal data and how we use it, and where you have choices or rights, we’ll explain them to you and respect your wishes. On this page you will find a summary of this information, while more detail is provided in our full version of our privacy statement.
Personal Data We Use
We gather and use different types of personal data that you provide to us, that is generated through your use of our Services or personal data that we have collected from other sources. This data includes your registration information, verification and know your customer documentation, your interactions with our customer operations teams, payment information, betting and transactional information, financial information, safer gambling information, device, tracking and other online information, profiling and analytical information, as well as information from other sources including public sources and trusted third parties.
You can find more info here about:
data submitted by you
data from your use of our Services &
data from other sources.
How & Why We Use Your Personal Data
We only use your personal data where necessary and where it is lawful to do so. Our use of your personal data is needed to deliver the Services to you, to meet our legal or regulatory obligations, to meet or protect yours, ours, the wider public’s or other third parties’ interests, and sometimes for other reasons only where we have your explicit consent to do so. Here we explain how and why we need to use your personal data, providing you with information on our different uses of your personal data and the legal basis we rely upon for those uses, and information on how we share your data with other parties, including:
Analysing the use of our site and apps by visitors
Registering and verifying your account
Processing your payments and delivering the Services
Contacting customer operations
Marketing
Fraud prevention
Safer gambling
Risk management and customer analysis
Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing
Integrity
Onsite or in-app personalisation
Other purposes related to our legal and regulatory obligations and our legitimate business interests.
There is also some other important information you need to be aware of in relation to how we use your personal data, including information on how we share your personal data with the Flutter Group, international transfers of your personal data, how we keep your personal data secure and how long we need to keep your personal data for. See here for more details.
Your Rights
You have a number of rights when it comes to your personal data, including your right(s):
To access your data
To rectify your data
To 'be forgotten' by erasing your data
To restrict our use of your data
To port your data
To object to our use of your data
Relating to automated decisions
To complain to a regulator
At SBG, we make it easy for your to exercise your rights. We offer a number of tools in your MyAccount and Cookies Management Centre (located at the bottom of the SBG site you visit) to manage your data and preferences, and also make it easy for you to contact us if you wish to exercise any of your rights. To find out more about your rights or how to exercise them, click HERE or click on any of the above rights for more information.