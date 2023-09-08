Sporting Life
This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

This Week's Acca Podcast from Sporting Life

By Sporting Life
18:30 · THU September 14, 2023

Every week our This Week's Acca Podcast team of Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend meet to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode 23/24 | #8: All Villa No Filler - which sees the quartet come to an agreement in record time - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS