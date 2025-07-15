Meet the team

Football Journalist

Such is his obsession for the beautiful game, when Tom isn't presenting an episode of This Week's Acca he's usually on the terraces at Elland Road supporting Leeds, in Grimsby watching the Mariners or closely following the trials and tribulations of Romanian minnows Progresul Spartac.

He cut his teeth at the 'independent' Ken Bates-owned Radio Yorkshire before joining Sporting Life in 2018, with his career peaking a year later when filming Marcelo Bielsa's memorable (failed) attempt to pronounce Ipswich.

Tipping record

2024/25: -15.28pts (ROI: -4%)

2023/24: -31.20pts (ROI -9%)

2022/23: +18.35pts (ROI +5%)