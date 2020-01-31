Neil Robertson

Awesome Robertson floors Slessor

Another imperious display from Neil Robertson saw the Australian cruise into the semi-finals of the German Masters with a 5-0 rout of Elliot Slessor.

Shaun Murphy

Murphy marches into last eight

Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson progressed to the last eight of the German Masters with comfortable victories on Friday afternoon in Berlin.

Judd Trump

Trump pushed hard in Germany

Judd Trump was made to work hard by Luca Brecel in their second-round clash at the German Masters, the reigning world champion eventually prevailing 5-3.

Judd Trump

Trump powers through in Berlin

Judd Trump and Mark Williams both cruised into the the second round of the German Masters with comfortable wins in Berlin.

Shaun Murphy

German Masters draw and results

Stay up to date with snooker's latest ranking tournament with our schedule, draw and results from the German Masters.

Neil Robertson

Robertson's historic whitewash win

Neil Robertson has become the second player to whitewash his opponent in a two-session ranking event final after thrashing Zhou Yuelong 9-0 at the European Masters.

Neil Robertson

European Masters results

The full results from snooker's BetVictor European Masters, which took place from January 22 to Sunday January 26 in Austria.

Neil Robertson battled from behind to lead Ronnie O'Sullivan

Robertson remains on course

Neil Robertson remains on course to win the European Masters after a 6-1 defeat of Ali Carter in Saturday's first semi-final.

Ali Carter during Thursday's 6-3 win

Carter continues Austria adventure

Ali Carter continued to shrug off his defeat in Sunday's Masters final as he eased into the last four of the European Masters in Austria.

John Higgins battled past Stuart Bingham in York

Higgins and Selby crash out

World champions John Higgins and Mark Selby both crashed out of the BetVictor European Masters on Thursday.

Stuart Bingham reigned supreme at Alexandra Palace

Talking points: Masters reflections

After Stuart Bingham's victory at the Dafabet Masters, Richard Mann reflects on a fascinating week of snooker that had both the good and the bad.

Bingham blitz claims Masters crown

Stuart Bingham produced a stunning comeback to beat Ali Carter 10-8 in an absorbing Masters final at Alexandra Palace.

Stuart Bingham and his family celebrate

Masters 2020 results

The results and daily round-ups from the 2020 Dafabet Masters, which took place from January 12-19 at Alexandra Palace in London.

