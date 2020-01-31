Awesome Robertson floors Slessor
Another imperious display from Neil Robertson saw the Australian cruise into the semi-finals of the German Masters with a 5-0 rout of Elliot Slessor.
Murphy marches into last eight
Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson progressed to the last eight of the German Masters with comfortable victories on Friday afternoon in Berlin.
Trump pushed hard in Germany
Judd Trump was made to work hard by Luca Brecel in their second-round clash at the German Masters, the reigning world champion eventually prevailing 5-3.
Trump powers through in Berlin
Judd Trump and Mark Williams both cruised into the the second round of the German Masters with comfortable wins in Berlin.
German Masters draw and results
Stay up to date with snooker's latest ranking tournament with our schedule, draw and results from the German Masters.
Robertson's historic whitewash win
Neil Robertson has become the second player to whitewash his opponent in a two-session ranking event final after thrashing Zhou Yuelong 9-0 at the European Masters.
European Masters results
The full results from snooker's BetVictor European Masters, which took place from January 22 to Sunday January 26 in Austria.
Robertson remains on course
Neil Robertson remains on course to win the European Masters after a 6-1 defeat of Ali Carter in Saturday's first semi-final.
Carter continues Austria adventure
Ali Carter continued to shrug off his defeat in Sunday's Masters final as he eased into the last four of the European Masters in Austria.
Higgins and Selby crash out
World champions John Higgins and Mark Selby both crashed out of the BetVictor European Masters on Thursday.
Talking points: Masters reflections
After Stuart Bingham's victory at the Dafabet Masters, Richard Mann reflects on a fascinating week of snooker that had both the good and the bad.
Bingham blitz claims Masters crown
Stuart Bingham produced a stunning comeback to beat Ali Carter 10-8 in an absorbing Masters final at Alexandra Palace.
Masters 2020 results
The results and daily round-ups from the 2020 Dafabet Masters, which took place from January 12-19 at Alexandra Palace in London.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
January Window: Done deals
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.