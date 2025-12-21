Menu icon
Chris Wakelin has his eyes on the prize this week
Chris Wakelin: Champion in Scotland

Snooker results: Chris Wakelin beats Chang Bingyu 9-2 in Scottish Open final

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sun December 21, 2025 · 3h ago

Chris Wakelin won the second ranking title of his career with a comprehensive 9-2 victory over Chang Bingyu in Sunday's final of the Scottish Open.

Chang has enjoyed a dream run in Edinburgh, beating Mark Allen 6-1 the last four to reach his first ranking title, but he was unable to match those high standards 24 hours later, falling to a heavy defeat.

For Wakelin, this will feel like the first big title of his career following his Shoot Out success in 2023, and he ran out a most deserving winner.

Chang certainly looked the part when winning two frames on the bounce to lead 2-1, but he couldn't live with Wakelin thereafter, the champion producing breaks of 73, 66, 96, 70 and 66 in the first session.

As such, the evening proved something of a victory lap, further runs of 50 and 67 putting Wakelin within touching distance of the title, before he finished with a century to cap a wonderful display.

