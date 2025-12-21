Snooker results: Chris Wakelin beats Chang Bingyu 9-2 in Scottish Open final

Chang has enjoyed a dream run in Edinburgh, beating Mark Allen 6-1 the last four to reach his first ranking title, but he was unable to match those high standards 24 hours later, falling to a heavy defeat.

For Wakelin, this will feel like the first big title of his career following his Shoot Out success in 2023, and he ran out a most deserving winner.

Chang certainly looked the part when winning two frames on the bounce to lead 2-1, but he couldn't live with Wakelin thereafter, the champion producing breaks of 73, 66, 96, 70 and 66 in the first session.

As such, the evening proved something of a victory lap, further runs of 50 and 67 putting Wakelin within touching distance of the title, before he finished with a century to cap a wonderful display.