Sporting Life Accessibility Statement

This accessibility statement applies to Sporting Life.

The goal of this website is to ensure the accessibility of its content and services for individuals with disabilities who require additional access support. We have dedicated resources who continually enhance the website and improve the user experience and its accessibility, driven by the mission that every individual deserves to experience and engage with digital content equally.

Scope of statement

This statement applies to the content available at www.sportinglife.com and Sporting Life mobile apps. It does not cover content on third-party platforms or mobile applications unless otherwise stated.

Measures to support accessibility

This website takes the following measures to ensure accessibility:

Include accessibility throughout our internal policies;

Web pages are designed to be viewed on a wide range of screen resolutions;

You can vary the text size by using your browser's text resize option (usually View > Text size);

We aim for all images to include descriptive alternative text tags;

We use text and background colour combinations that are sufficient in contrast;

All forms and fields follow a logical tab sequence to ensure easy navigation; and

A sitemap is available to provide information about the layout of the website.

Conformance status

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) define requirements for designers and developers to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. It defines three levels of conformance: Level A, Level AA, and Level AAA. This website aims to conform to WCAG 2.1 level AA and we strive to meet level AAA wherever possible.

Technical Information About this Website's Accessibility

Our organisation is committed to making its website accessible to all visitors, in line with regional regulations, and we aim for conformance with the WCAG 2.1 (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.2) at level AA.

Accessibility Efforts & Disclaimer

We remain committed to continually enhancing the accessibility of our website and services. This commitment is rooted in the belief that ensuring a smooth, inclusive, and unrestricted experience for individuals with disabilities is a shared ethical responsibility.

We continually strive to enhance the accessibility of all pages and materials on our website. While we strive to ensure all pages and materials are accessible, some areas - such as older PDF documents and third-party components - may not yet fully meet current accessibility standards. In certain cases, this may be because an appropriate solution has not yet been identified. However, we work closely with partners to explore and implement effective solutions wherever possible to improve the user's experience.

We test our website using screen readers such as NVDA and JAWS, as well as keyboard-only navigation, to help ensure a usable experience for all visitors.

Reporting Accessibility Problems with this Website

If you have difficulty accessing any information on this website, or if you have any feedback for us, please email accessibility@flutteruki.com .

If you are not happy with how we have responded to the issue you have raised with us about the accessibility of our website, then please contact the Equality Advisory and Support Service (EASS). The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is responsible for ensuring websites meet accessibility standards.

Third-party content and functionality

We may make use of third-party resources that embed content on our website, such as live video streams or real-time betting widgets. Wherever possible, we will ensure these are conformant.

Technical specifications

Accessibility of this website relies on the following technologies to work with the particular combination of web browsers and any assistive technologies or plugins installed on your computer:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

These technologies are relied upon for conformance with the accessibility guidelines used.

What we're doing to improve accessibility

Our accessibility journey is continuing. We regularly review our website and its content to identify and fix known issues. We do this by embedding accessibility checks into our QA processes and conducting manual reviews.This statement was last updated in July 2025.