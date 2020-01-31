Fast Results

20:30 Dundalk
Full Result
1st
2(4)
Lightning Charlie
7/2 f
2nd
6(6)
Comhghairdeas (IRE)
10/1
3rd
9(12)
Dance Alone
14/1
4th
1(1)
Lily's Prince (IRE)
8/1
  • Winning Trainer:John Feane
  • Winning Jockey:R C Colgan
  • Runners:14 ran
  • Non-Runners:15
  • Distances:½, nk, nse
  • Tote Win:€4.10
  • Pl:€2.10, €3.20, €5.30
  • EX:€30.90
  • Trifecta:€559.30
  • SF:€41.23
  • Tricast:€474.29
  • Weighed In
20:00 Dundalk
Full Result
1st
2(15)
Bellick
7/1
2nd
5(1)
French
22/1
3rd
4(2)
Eleuthera
10/1
  • Winning Trainer:J C McConnell
  • Winning Jockey:Siobhan Rutledge
  • Runners:14 ran
  • Non-Runners:15, 16
  • Unpl.Fav:Tribal Path (IRE) 7/2 F
  • Distances:nk, nse
  • Tote Win:€7.10
  • Pl:€2.60, €7.30, €3.40
  • EX:€159.60
  • Trifecta:€859.60
  • SF:€163.71
  • Tricast:€1,610.24
  • Weighed In
19:30 Dundalk
Full Result
1st
5(2)
Nordic Passage (IRE)
10/1
2nd
6(3)
Miracles In May (IRE)
2/1 f
3rd
1(11)
Able Jack
8/1
4th
2(7)
Koybig (IRE)
8/1
  • Winning Trainer:J F Levins
  • Winning Jockey:D W O'Connor
  • Runners:13 ran
  • Non-Runners:15, 16, 17
  • Withdrawn:14
  • Distances:1 ¼, nk, hd
  • Tote Win:€16.50
  • Pl:€3.50, €1.20, €2.70
  • EX:€51.10
  • Trifecta:€519.50
  • SF:€31.46
  • Tricast:€186.89
  • Weighed In
19:15 Newcastle
Full Result
1st
3(4)
Star Cracker (IRE)
13/2
2nd
1(5)
Amelia R (IRE)
22/1
3rd
2(6)
Sharrabang
12/1
4th
8(13)
Poppy May (IRE)
7/1
  • Winning Trainer:J S Goldie
  • Winning Jockey:Phil Dennis
  • Runners:14 ran
  • Unpl.Fav:Blackcurrent 6/1 JChocoholic 6/1 J
  • Distances:nk, hd, sh
  • Tote Win:£7.00
  • Pl:£2.50, £7.90, £3.40
  • EX:£221.70
  • Trifecta:£1,416.30
  • SF:£147.60
  • Tricast:£1,682.14
  • Swingers:£27.90, £19.40, £51.40
  • Weighed In
19:00 Dundalk
Full Result
1st
5(1)
Mr Mooj (IRE)
8/11 f
2nd
4(11)
Kokura
7/2
3rd
1(17)
Harbanaker (IRE)
18/1
  • Winning Trainer:J P O'Brien
  • Winning Jockey:D P McDonogh
  • Runners:14 ran
  • Non-Runners:15, 16, 17
  • Distances:½, 1 ¼
  • Tote Win:€2.00
  • Pl:€1.02, €1.50, €4.40
  • EX:€4.10
  • Trifecta:€35.90
  • SF:€3.27
  • Amended Result
18:45 Newcastle
Full Result
1st
5(3)
Siena Mia
5/1
2nd
4(4)
Strawberryandcream
10/1
3rd
1(7)
Dancing Rave
10/3
  • Winning Trainer:P A Kirby
  • Winning Jockey:B A Curtis
  • Runners:8 ran
  • Unpl.Fav:Waitaki (IRE) 15/8 F
  • Distances:3 ¾, ¾
  • Tote Win:£6.10
  • Pl:£1.90, £2.80, £1.10
  • EX:£51.60
  • Trifecta:£251.70
  • SF:£51.94
  • Tricast:£189.38
  • Swingers:£9.70, £3.60, £6.30
  • Weighed In
18:30 Dundalk
Full Result
1st
4(11)
Annie B (IRE)
5/4 f
2nd
12(14)
Plum Perfect (IRE)
3/1
3rd
7(6)
Coill Na Sionainne (IRE)
66/1
  • Winning Trainer:J P O'Brien
  • Winning Jockey:D P McDonogh
  • Runners:14 ran
  • Non-Runners:15
  • Distances:1 ¾, 4 ½
  • Tote Win:€1.90
  • Pl:€1.02, €1.60, €15.80
  • EX:€5.80
  • Trifecta:€244.10
  • SF:€5.03
  • Weighed In
18:15 Newcastle
Full Result
1st
5(4)
Red Jasper
11/4
2nd
3(1)
Gweedore
20/1
  • Winning Trainer:M Appleby
  • Winning Jockey:B A Curtis
  • Runners:6 ran
  • Unpl.Fav:Castlehill Retreat 5/4 F
  • Distances:2 ¾
  • Tote Win:£3.40
  • Pl:£2.00, £5.40
  • EX:£47.70
  • Trifecta:£309.70
  • SF:£46.69
  • Swingers:£12.90, £14.90, £0.00
  • Weighed In
18:00 Dundalk
Full Result
1st
1(1)
Bowerman
4/6 f
  • Winning Trainer:A McGuinness
  • Winning Jockey:R P Whelan
  • Runners:4 ran
  • Distances:3 ¾
  • Tote Win:€1.50
  • EX:€2.90
  • Trifecta:€8.90
  • SF:€3.43
  • Weighed In
17:45 Newcastle
Full Result
1st
4(4)
Red Bond (IRE)
9/2
2nd
7(8)
Paparazzi
9/1
3rd
5(9)
My Target (IRE)
15/2
  • Winning Trainer:K Dalgleish
  • Winning Jockey:Callum Rodriguez
  • Runners:10 ran
  • Non-Runners:10
  • Unpl.Fav:First Response 11/4 F
  • Distances:8 ½, 1
  • Tote Win:£5.00
  • Pl:£1.70, £2.90, £2.30
  • EX:£53.10
  • Trifecta:£391.40
  • SF:£46.15
  • Tricast:£303.14
  • Swingers:£8.40, £9.60, £11.80
  • Weighed In
