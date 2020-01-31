Fast Results
20:30 Dundalk
1st
2(4)
7/2 f
2nd
6(6)
10/1
3rd
9(12)
14/1
Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race
4th
1(1)
8/1
- Winning Trainer:John Feane
- Winning Jockey:R C Colgan
- Runners:14 ran
- Non-Runners:15
- Distances:½, nk, nse
- Tote Win:€4.10
- Pl:€2.10, €3.20, €5.30
- EX:€30.90
- Trifecta:€559.30
- SF:€41.23
- Tricast:€474.29
- Weighed In
20:00 Dundalk
- Winning Trainer:J C McConnell
- Winning Jockey:Siobhan Rutledge
- Runners:14 ran
- Non-Runners:15, 16
- Unpl.Fav:Tribal Path (IRE) 7/2 F
- Distances:nk, nse
- Tote Win:€7.10
- Pl:€2.60, €7.30, €3.40
- EX:€159.60
- Trifecta:€859.60
- SF:€163.71
- Tricast:€1,610.24
- Weighed In
19:30 Dundalk
1st
5(2)
10/1
2nd
6(3)
2/1 f
3rd
1(11)
8/1
Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race
4th
2(7)
8/1
- Winning Trainer:J F Levins
- Winning Jockey:D W O'Connor
- Runners:13 ran
- Non-Runners:15, 16, 17
- Withdrawn:14
- Distances:1 ¼, nk, hd
- Tote Win:€16.50
- Pl:€3.50, €1.20, €2.70
- EX:€51.10
- Trifecta:€519.50
- SF:€31.46
- Tricast:€186.89
- Weighed In
19:15 Newcastle
1st
3(4)
13/2
2nd
1(5)
22/1
3rd
2(6)
12/1
Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race
4th
8(13)
7/1
- Winning Trainer:J S Goldie
- Winning Jockey:Phil Dennis
- Runners:14 ran
- Unpl.Fav:Blackcurrent 6/1 JChocoholic 6/1 J
- Distances:nk, hd, sh
- Tote Win:£7.00
- Pl:£2.50, £7.90, £3.40
- EX:£221.70
- Trifecta:£1,416.30
- SF:£147.60
- Tricast:£1,682.14
- Swingers:£27.90, £19.40, £51.40
- Weighed In
19:00 Dundalk
1st
5(1)
8/11 f
2nd
4(11)
7/2
3rd
1(17)
18/1
- Winning Trainer:J P O'Brien
- Winning Jockey:D P McDonogh
- Runners:14 ran
- Non-Runners:15, 16, 17
- Distances:½, 1 ¼
- Tote Win:€2.00
- Pl:€1.02, €1.50, €4.40
- EX:€4.10
- Trifecta:€35.90
- SF:€3.27
- Amended Result
18:45 Newcastle
1st
5(3)
5/1
2nd
4(4)
10/1
3rd
1(7)
10/3
- Winning Trainer:P A Kirby
- Winning Jockey:B A Curtis
- Runners:8 ran
- Unpl.Fav:Waitaki (IRE) 15/8 F
- Distances:3 ¾, ¾
- Tote Win:£6.10
- Pl:£1.90, £2.80, £1.10
- EX:£51.60
- Trifecta:£251.70
- SF:£51.94
- Tricast:£189.38
- Swingers:£9.70, £3.60, £6.30
- Weighed In
18:30 Dundalk
1st
4(11)
5/4 f
2nd
12(14)
3/1
3rd
7(6)
66/1
- Winning Trainer:J P O'Brien
- Winning Jockey:D P McDonogh
- Runners:14 ran
- Non-Runners:15
- Distances:1 ¾, 4 ½
- Tote Win:€1.90
- Pl:€1.02, €1.60, €15.80
- EX:€5.80
- Trifecta:€244.10
- SF:€5.03
- Weighed In
18:15 Newcastle
1st
5(4)
11/4
2nd
3(1)
20/1
- Winning Trainer:M Appleby
- Winning Jockey:B A Curtis
- Runners:6 ran
- Unpl.Fav:Castlehill Retreat 5/4 F
- Distances:2 ¾
- Tote Win:£3.40
- Pl:£2.00, £5.40
- EX:£47.70
- Trifecta:£309.70
- SF:£46.69
- Swingers:£12.90, £14.90, £0.00
- Weighed In
18:00 Dundalk
1st
1(1)
4/6 f
- Winning Trainer:A McGuinness
- Winning Jockey:R P Whelan
- Runners:4 ran
- Distances:3 ¾
- Tote Win:€1.50
- EX:€2.90
- Trifecta:€8.90
- SF:€3.43
- Weighed In
17:45 Newcastle
1st
4(4)
9/2
2nd
7(8)
9/1
3rd
5(9)
15/2
- Winning Trainer:K Dalgleish
- Winning Jockey:Callum Rodriguez
- Runners:10 ran
- Non-Runners:10
- Unpl.Fav:First Response 11/4 F
- Distances:8 ½, 1
- Tote Win:£5.00
- Pl:£1.70, £2.90, £2.30
- EX:£53.10
- Trifecta:£391.40
- SF:£46.15
- Tricast:£303.14
- Swingers:£8.40, £9.60, £11.80
- Weighed In
