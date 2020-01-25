Today's Results
- 12:50Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)
- 13:25Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (Grade 1)
- 14:00ERSG Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1)
- 14:35Matheson Handicap Chase (0-150) (Grade B)
- 15:10PCI Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)
- 15:45Ladbrokes Hurdle (Extended Handicap Hurdle) (0-150) (Grade B)
- 16:20Goffs Future Stars (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 2)
- 13:03Wilmot-Smith Memorial Mares' Novices' Hurdle
- 13:38William Hill Betting TV Handicap Chase
- 14:12William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Novices' Hurdle
- 14:45William Hill Towton Novices' Chase (Grade 2)
- 15:23Follow willhillracing On Twitter Handicap Hurdle
- 15:58Racing TV Open Hunters' Chase
- 16:33wetherbyracing.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race
- 12:57bet365 Frodon Novices' Chase
- 13:31bet365 Auld Yin Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase
- 14:05bet365 Scottish County Hurdle (Handicap)
- 14:40bet365 Scottish Champion Chase (Handicap)
- 15:15bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase
- 15:52bet365 Handicap Hurdle
- 16:26bet365 Scottish Foxhunter Open Hunters' Chase
- 11:00Emirates NBD Personal Banking Maiden Stakes - Dirt
- 11:35Emirates NBD Business Banking Maiden Stakes - Turf
- 12:10Emirates NBD Priority Banking Handicap - Dirt
- 12:45Emirates NBD Private Banking Handicap - Turf
- 13:20Emirates NBD Wholesale Banking Handicap
- 13:55Emirates NBD Asset Management Handicap - Turf
- 17:00Race 1 - Claiming
- 17:34Race 2 - Maiden Special Weight
- 18:04Race 3 - Starter Optional Claiming
- 18:34Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 19:04Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 19:34Race 6 - Stakes
- 20:04Race 7 - Maiden Special Weight
- 20:34Race 8 - Stakes
- 21:04Race 9 - Stakes
- 21:34Race 10 - Stakes
- 22:04Race 11 - Stakes
- 22:34Race 12 - Claiming
- 09:50Sun Bet Maiden Plate (F & M)
- 10:25Summer Of Champions Maiden Plate
- 11:05Cape Town And Western Cape Marketed By Wesgro Summer Juvenile Stakes (Listed)
- 11:50CTS 1200 (3-Year-Olds)
- 12:25CTS 1600 (3-Year-Olds)
- 13:00City Of Cape Town Politician Stakes (Grade 3) (3 Year Olds)
- 13:35Cape Flying Championship (Grade 1)
- 14:15Bidvest Majorca Stakes (Grade 1) (Fillies And Mares)
- 15:10Sun Met (Grade 1)
- 15:45New Turf Carriers Western Cape Stayers (Grade 2)
- 16:20Racing. It's A Rush Maiden Plate (F & M)
- 16:55Tab Mr 85 Handicap
- 10:40World Sports Betting Welcomes You Workriders Maiden Plate
- 11:20Play Live Roulette Now At WSB Maiden Plate (F & M)
- 12:05WSB Best Odds Always Maiden Plate
- 12:45Bet With The Best Mr 112 Handicap
- 13:20WSB Leaders In Antepost Betting Fm 83 Handicap (F & M)
- 13:55WSB Local And International Streaming Fm 84 Handicap (F & M)
- 14:30WSB R10 000 Deposit Match 3-year-old Mr 94 Handicap (3 Year-Olds)
- 15:25WSB Enjoy Great Bet Bundles Mr 72 Handicap
- 16:00WSB Thanks You For Joining Us Mr 72 Handicap
