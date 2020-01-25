Yesterday's Results
- 15:00www.tabgold.app Maiden Plate (F & M)
- 15:35Durban View Restaurant Maiden Plate
- 16:10Track & Ball Gaming Maiden Plate (F & M)
- 16:50Soccer Any15 Maiden Plate
- 17:25Garden Grove Retirement Complex Mr 91 Handicap
- 18:00Jimmy Anderson Memorial Mr 96 Handicap
- 18:35Big Charles Wins The 1981 'July' Fm 76 Handicap (F & M)
- 19:10Hollywoodbets Bright Future Fm 76 Handicap (F & M)
- 15:00
- 17:35Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
- 18:04Race 2 - Allowance
- 18:34Race 3 - Claiming
- 19:04Race 4 - Claiming
- 19:34Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 20:04Race 6 - Maiden Claiming
- 20:34Race 7 - Claiming
- 21:06Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 21:38Race 9 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 22:10Race 10 - Maiden Claiming
- 17:35
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed