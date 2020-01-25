Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Action from Newcastle

Newcastle and Dundalk tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race at every meeting including the Friday evening fixtures at Newcastle and Dundalk.

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Saturday's racing preview

Bangkok can stamp his class on the Betway Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield, according to Ashley Iveson.

Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Longhouse Poet is backed to cause a surprise

Poetry in motion at Leopardstown

Ben Linfoot is our man in Ireland this weekend for the Dublin Racing Festival and here he picks out a Yankee from the Grade One contests on Saturday.

Check out the latest trends preview

Big-race trends: 3.00 Sandown

We've teamed up with Weatherbys to provide the key trends ahead of Saturday's 3.00 - the Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown.

Presenting Percy can tee up a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Oli Bell: Percy can strike

Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Trainer Harry Fry

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in January 2020.

All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

The progressive Ply is fancied to complete a hat-trick at Kempton Park

Wednesday's racing preview

David Clough makes Ginger Fox his best Wednesday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK.

Cilaos Emery still has bags of potential over fences

Time to strike with 10/1 Emery

Matt Brocklebank is keen to get a couple of horses on side for Cheltenham before they potentially enhance their credentials this weekend.

