Below is a full list of Sporting Life's current recommended bets across racing, football and more sports including golf, cricket, tennis and darts - plus the latest free bet offers.
These selections, prices and bookmakers were all verified at the time of publication and help to make up our tipping record.
You'll find tips listed at the top of all our betting previews as we seek to ensure we are fully transparent and that the prices reflect the market when our content is published.
Click on the preview title or named tipster below to be taken directly to the preview itself.
Racing
- Will appear here...
Football
Jake Osgathorpe's predictions - Leeds vs Newcastle (Sep 14 - 20:00)
- 1.5pts Leeds -0.25 Asian Handicap at 41/40 (bet365)
MNF: Leeds vs Newcastle (Sep 14 - 20:00)
- 1pt Yoane Wissa to be carded at 5/1 (bet365)
- 1pt Tarik Muharemovic to be carded at 11/2 (bet365)
- 1pt Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be carded at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
- 0.5pt Wissa, Muharemovic and Calvert-Lewin to be carded at 170/1 (bet365)
Best bets - EFL Trophy Goals Acca (Sep 15 - 19:00)
- 0.5pt Over 3.5 goals 5-fold in Chesterfield v Man City U21, Leyton Orient vs Arsenal U21, Swindon vs Crystal Palace U21, Wycombe vs Chelsea U21 & York vs Newcastle U21 at 49/1 (Betfred)
Best bets - Peterborough vs Barnsley (Sep 15 - 19:30)
- 3pts Over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (General)
- 1pt Over 3.5 goals at 2/1 (General)
- 0.5pt Over 4.5 goals at 5/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
Best bets - West Ham vs Fulham (Sep 15 - 19:45)
- 2pts West Ham to win at 21/10 (General)
Best bets - Ipswich vs Arsenal (Sep 15 - 20:00)
- 2pts Arsenal to win to nil at 29/20 (William Hill)
Best bets - Reading vs Brentford (Sep 15 - 20:00)
- 2pts Callum Wilson to score anytime at evens (bet365)
- 0.5pt Wilson to score 2+ goals at 11/2 (bet365)
- 0.5pt Wilson to score 3+ goals at 25/1 (bet365)
Liverpool vs Tottenham - Carabao Cup (Sep 15 - 20:00)
- 1pt Wataru Endo to be carded at 5/1 (William Hill)
- 1pt Trey Nyoni to be carded at 6/1 (bet365)
- 1pt Archie Gray to be carded at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
- 0.25pt Endo, Nyoni and Gray to be carded at 110/1 (bet365)
Europa League outright (Sep 16-May 26)
- Benfica to win the Europa League at 18/1 (bet365)
- 4pts Benfica to reach the final at 10/1 (General). Result pending
- 1pt e.w. Rennes to win the Europa League at 40/1 (Paddy Power 1/2 odds 1-2)
Cricket
England v Sri Lanka T20I (Sep 15)
- 2pts No fifty in the match at 6/1 (bet365)
Our fully transparent tipping record can be found by clicking here
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org