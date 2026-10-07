Formula One betting tips: Singapore Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One expert Louis Bollard is back with recommended bets ranging from 100/1 to 5/2 for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
F1 betting tips: Singapore Grand Prix
3pts Kimi Antonelli to win the Singapore Grand Prix at 4/1 (BOYLE Sports)
2pts e.w. George Russell to win the Singapore Grand Prix at 90/1 (betway 1/5 1,2,3); minimum price 50/1 (General)
0.5pt Sergio Perez points finish in the Singapore Grand Prix at 100/1 (BetVictor)
4pts George Russell podium finish in the Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Race at 5/2 (General)
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Formula One makes the short journey from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore this weekend for the final leg of a triple header in Asia.
Mercedes brought a significant upgrade package last time out but failed to capitalise as Max Verstappen took his first victory of the season.
Singapore's silver arrows
Max Verstappen has been installed as the general favourite for this weekend as betting markets overreact after a positive weekend for Red Bull.
Sepang played perfectly into the hands of Verstappen with his car able to cope with the unique old tarmac with very little tyre degradation while other top teams struggled with set-ups.
Singapore couldn't be more different from Sepang, as we go from a high speed permanent circuit to the slow speed streets of Singapore.
I'm sceptical of if Red Bull can translate this strong performance into a slow-speed circuit which leads me to having both of the Mercedes' drivers, KIMI ANTONELLI and GEORGE RUSSELL, on my side this weekend.
The Mercedes has been the dominant car for most of the year and clearly the best in low-speed configurations.
In Monaco we saw a special drive from Antonelli which is the closest form line to Singapore performance.
Since then we have seen the Mercedes continue to be the strongest in the pockets of slow-speed corners, most recently in Baku where Russell managed to qualify almost second clear of the field having been purple across all three sectors, where sectors 1 and 2 are filled with slow speed.
As for the competition, McLaren are yet to show they can compete on slow-speed performance, with Lando Norris most notably struggling in the slow-speed sections of Zandvoort. That weekend he had enough medium/high-speed to compensate for the slow-speed loss, but he won't have that this weekend.
Antonelli can be a challenger throughout the weekend at the front of the pack and it would be a surprise to see him not make the podium unless he faces trouble.
Russell on the other hand will be starting from back of the grid which usually is a write off in street circuits, but at the prices I'm happy to get involved for the following reasons.
- Russell will a get a new power unit and Mercedes are trying to expedite their upgraded ADUO power unit which was due to be introduced in Texas for him this weekend. We saw how powerful a newM Mercedes engine can be when Antonelli fitted one in Monza and won from the back. Despite Singapore not requiring power, it will still be a positive for cutting through the field.
- Overtaking is tough, but possible and enhanced by this regulations. Despite being like Monaco, overtaking is much more possible in Singapore and especially with the 2026 regs, so I expect Russell to cut through the field.
- Singapore is one of Russell's best tracks having won here last year and competed for the win in 2023 when Mercedes had far from the best car in the field.
All these positives also apply to Russell in the Sprint where he will not be taking a penalty and I expect him to be mixing it at front.
While some cars require the full suite or three practice sessions to get the balance right, Mercedes and especially Russell are up to speed immediately on sprint weekends, showcased by the fact he has won three out of the five sprints this year.
At 5/2 Russell is a cracking bet for the sprint podium.
Points for Perez
The time has come to put up a Cadillac for points.
We know how chaotic Singapore can be with the risk of rain, red flags and safety cars, with SERGIO PEREZ being one of the best on the grid for capitalising when the opportunity arises, as he did in Monaco this year when he took home P10 on the road.
In addition, Checo has a strong record around here having won in 2022.
Other leading chances
Charles Leclerc
Despite being the king of street circuits in the past, the 2026 Ferrari seems to have nerfed this ability to extract the most out the streets. From a betting perspective he would usually be around 2/1 for Singapore, but even at triple the price now I can't get involved.
Lewis Hamilton
Got the most out of the car in Sepang as he qualified second and recovered from a series from strategy blunders to the podium. His only weakness now is straight line speed which won't be an issue here. Strong podium contender.
Pierre Gasly/Franco Colapinto
From practice and qualifying data in Malaysia they look to be clearly the lead car in the midfield, with bookies not paying them that respect following a strategy blunder in wet conditions. Car likes low speed and a top-eight finish in possible.
Alex Albon
Did our antepost position on 2+ DNFs in each race a big favour last time out, but he is now under pressure for his seat. We come to a race track where his teammate has a spectacular record, which will only pile on the pressure.
Posted at 19:45 BST on 07/10/26
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