A Legacy in UK Sports Betting Since 1859

Launched as a newspaper in 1859, the Sporting Life was praised by Charles Dickens for its ‘range of information and profundity of knowledge’, ideals which still shape the website and app almost two centuries later.

The Life was known for being a favourite of the late Queen Mother – ‘of course I read the Sporting Life’ – and ran for 139 years, before the final copy went to print in 1998.

Leading the Way in Digital Sports Media

Before that day came, sportinglife.com was launched and having become part of Flutter Entertainment, it continues to provide comprehensive, daily coverage of horse racing, as well as betting-led content and data for a range of others sports, from football and golf to darts and cricket.

Coverage across the website and mobile apps is provided daily, throughout the year, and often centred around key events on the racing calendar – like the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National, the Derby and the Breeders’ Cup.

Exclusive Horse Racing Insights and Tipster Analysis

It includes free, exclusive content for Sporting Life Plus members, who also have access to video replays, Timeform-enhanced racecards, and unrivalled expert insight.

Timeform is a globally-renowned provider of horse racing data and content, founded in 1948 by professional punter Phil Bull and, more than 75 years later, still at the cutting-edge of horse racing analysis - and Sporting Life members have access to it every day.

Names such as David Ord, Ben Linfoot, Matt Brocklebank, Andrew Asquith and John Ingles will also be familiar to many followers of horse racing, who are able to gain exclusive access to the Willie Mullins team through his weekly updates.

For 2026, Kieran Shoemark will also be bringing us into the world of a high-class Flat jockey and we’ll hear all about his major rides, both before and after the race.

Advanced Football Statistics Powered by Opta

Joe Townsend, Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe and James Cantrill are the names behind This Week’s Acca, where we provide profitable accumulator tips across a range of platforms for followers of football.

Our football data is provided by Opta and includes fixtures, live scores and results, live tables which updated as the goals go in, and Expected Goals data supplemented by shot maps to ensure you know exactly how games unfold.

And Ben Coley, Richard Mann and Chris Hammer lead our multi-sports team, providing expert coverage of the likes of the Masters, the World Darts Championship and the Ashes.

Proven Results: Our Transparent Tipping Track Record

Recent successes from our team include the 50/1 Triumph Hurdle winner and a 66/1 snooker surprise from regular contributor James Cooper, one of many members of the Timeform team who also provide content for the Sporting Life brand.

Our popular Value Bet column landed a 50/1 Grand National winner in Noble Yeats, while golf winners down the years have landed at odds as big as 300/1, and we’ve provided major winners at 28/1 50/1 and 70/1 too.

Our Commitment to Trust and Responsible Gambling

All selections are logged in our transparent tipping record and everything on the website is completely free to use, while our commitment to safer gambling means we apply the highest levels of rigour, from research through to publication.

We work only with experts whom we trust to represent the principles which have shaped Sporting Life for more than a century and continue to do so in an evolving media and betting landscape.