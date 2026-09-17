13:50 Ascot - Autumn Racing Weekend Amateur Jockeys Handicap 7f

Always a degree of caution required when betting on these amateur events but in truth both of us like them as betting mediums, there’s often some angle, and on this occasion I think the approach might be to stick with a tried-and-tested pairing in the shape of James Hills and KIMEKO GLORY, successful in a similar race at Salisbury in the summer by a whopping 12 lengths.

Let’s get the slight negative out of the way first; this 7f trip could be on the short side for one that’s won over a mile this season and ran to form over nine furlongs at Goodwood, but I don’t mind a horse with a bit of added stamina for these such events and it ought not be an issue.

Kimeko Glory beat Prodigal Son by a street at Salisbury and while the temptation is to assume he didn’t beat much, the runner-up put that notion to bed when winning the Amateurs’ Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last month off a 1lb lower mark, and it appears that the blinkers that Kimeko wore for the first time at Salisbury are the catalyst for his improvement. He’s run to a similar level when placed on his last two starts and should remain competitive with the ground in his favour, even if the trip is a concern.

In terms of draw, this race went to the horse drawn in stall 1 last year, but three of the next four home came from the three highest stalls and with the course split up the middle in the autumn, the high-drawn runners have the immediate benefit of the stands rail on the straight course which is only the case for the biggest fields in the summer here. That should give high an edge on balance.

There’s not a lot of pace on among the high numbers and Kimeko Glory might well be allowed to roll along on the front end from stall 15. That could make him hard to pass, and he holds a very solid chance.