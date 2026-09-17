Our star daily duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey share their thoughts on today's racing from Ascot.
Racing betting tips: Friday October 2
1pt e.w. Kimeko Glory in 13:50 Ascot at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) - min 11/1
0.5pts e.w. Goldmoyne in 16:10 Ascot at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) - min 14/1
1pt win Annaf in 16:10 Ascot at 8/1 (Unibet) - min 15/2
13:50 Ascot - Autumn Racing Weekend Amateur Jockeys Handicap 7f
Always a degree of caution required when betting on these amateur events but in truth both of us like them as betting mediums, there’s often some angle, and on this occasion I think the approach might be to stick with a tried-and-tested pairing in the shape of James Hills and KIMEKO GLORY, successful in a similar race at Salisbury in the summer by a whopping 12 lengths.
Let’s get the slight negative out of the way first; this 7f trip could be on the short side for one that’s won over a mile this season and ran to form over nine furlongs at Goodwood, but I don’t mind a horse with a bit of added stamina for these such events and it ought not be an issue.
Kimeko Glory beat Prodigal Son by a street at Salisbury and while the temptation is to assume he didn’t beat much, the runner-up put that notion to bed when winning the Amateurs’ Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last month off a 1lb lower mark, and it appears that the blinkers that Kimeko wore for the first time at Salisbury are the catalyst for his improvement. He’s run to a similar level when placed on his last two starts and should remain competitive with the ground in his favour, even if the trip is a concern.
In terms of draw, this race went to the horse drawn in stall 1 last year, but three of the next four home came from the three highest stalls and with the course split up the middle in the autumn, the high-drawn runners have the immediate benefit of the stands rail on the straight course which is only the case for the biggest fields in the summer here. That should give high an edge on balance.
There’s not a lot of pace on among the high numbers and Kimeko Glory might well be allowed to roll along on the front end from stall 15. That could make him hard to pass, and he holds a very solid chance.
16:10 Ascot - BetMGM Handicap 6f
We’re taking two against the field, one a reliable sort with a positive draw and one who has an outstanding chance on historical course form.
GOLDMOYNE has kept his form remarkably well and still looked in excellent heart when beaten by the minimum margin in the Ayr Silver Cup last week. That was on heavy ground, but he’s just as happy on quicker, and has stall 18 to work from, which could be a good draw for one that likes to get on with things.
The last time this race had a big field, incidentally, the winner came from stall 18.
ANNAF, who is trying to emulate that other Ascot stalwart Rohaan did by winning the Bengough Stakes a year before this competitive handicap. Annaf has won twice and been beaten less than a length and a half in three runs at this fixture, with the wins coming in the Bengough Stakes in 2023 and 2025 (didn’t race in 2024 when he finished midfield in the British Champions Sprint.
He’s not been at that level so far this year, but that is reflected in his handicap mark, and he caught the eye again when fourth in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster last time.
He isn’t the most consistent but tends to hit form when racing here in and in the autumn, and if he’s going to get his head in front again, Ascot in October is probably the time and the place.
His draw is not as good as Goldmoyne’s by our estimation but he was drawn in stall 3 when winning last year, and his run-style make him less of a hostage to stalls position.
Preview posted 10:12 BST on 02/10/26
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