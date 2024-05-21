Punting Pointers tipping record

Sporting Life
By Sporting Life
16:29 · TUE May 21, 2024

The tipping record for our daily Punting Pointers team Rory Delargy and David Massey.

Rory Delargy and David Massey make up our Punting Pointers team, offering fresh insight daily every morning before 10am. The duo racked up a profit of +246.28pts in their first two years with the column and leave no stone unturned in their search for profits.

Records updated at the end of each month

Punting Pointers 2024 -10.42pts

January -2.35pts

Stakes: 77pts

February +10.4pts

Stakes: 68pts

March -8.32pts

Stakes: 87pts

April -10.15pts

Stakes: 93.5pts

2023 +127.43pts

2022 +118.85pts

