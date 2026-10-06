Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newmarket and York on Saturday

Sea Lantern was then picked up by these connections – who have had plenty of success with stayers in the past – and he made a very encouraging stable debut when third in what has turned out to be a hot race at Pontefract in April.

He’s a deserved favourite, but I think the unexposed SEA LANTERN is an ideal type for this test. He had some solid form in Ireland last season, building on the promise of his debut when opening his account over a mile and a half at Roscommon on his next start.

Last year’s winner Beylerbeyi holds obvious claims on the back of his excellent second to multiple Group 1 winner Cabello de Mar and he’s officially 2lb well-in from his unchanged mark of 101. That is 10lb higher than when successful 12 months ago, but he is still progressing on the evidence of his latest run, and will be well suited by the return to this marathon trip.

Both are unbeaten and both were very impressive at Doncaster last time and are expected to advertise their classic aspirations. The other pattern races on Saturday’s card look a little tricky from a betting perspective, so I’m going to jump straight into the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap .

The Dubai Future Champions Festival starts at Newmarket on Friday, and it could be a couple of good days for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, who are responsible for hot favourites, Musical Times and Distant Storm in the Fillies’ Mile and Dewhurst Stakes, respectively.

The drop to a mile and a quarter wasn’t in his favour, but the winner of that race Infraad has bolstered the form in no uncertain terms since, winning the Melrose off a mark of 97 and recently a Listed event at Ascot. Sea Lantern was conceding stacks of weight to that progressive three-year-old at Pontefract and time has told it was a very good run.

Sea Lantern was heavily backed close to the off returned to Pontefract back over a mile and a half last month and he made light of a five-month break in impressive fashion, pushed along from some way out in a steadily-run race, but his stamina really came to the fore in the straight as he careered away in the final furlong in the style of one some way ahead of his mark.

He’s related to plenty of stayers, while there is also lots of stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree, offering hope that this much longer trip will be within his compass. His run style also suggests that this significant step up in trip will allow him to travel into the race with more conviction and there’s no doubt he’s well handicapped under a 4lb penalty (officially 4lb well in) while there should still be plenty of improvement to come after just four starts.

The Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap at York has attracted a healthy number of entries, and it looks like being a competitive affair, but the horse that jumps off the page is the John & Thady Gosden-trained WATER TO WINE.

He looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut at Newbury in April, looking a horse brimmed with class as he travelled strongly and quickly swotted aside a now-useful sort when asked to lengthen in the final furlong in a race which produced an excellent timefigure.

Water To Wine had no problem defying a penalty kept to novice company at Kempton next time, creating an even greater visual impression as he stretched 11 lengths clear. That performance confirmed himself ready for pattern company and, though he didn’t pass the test in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, he didn’t help himself by failing to settle in much better company.

He was beaten early in the straight on that occasion, but it’s fair to say that wasn’t his true running, while the nature of that race could also have come too early in his development. It’s interesting he’s been off the track since, but what is even more noteworthy is that he’s been gelded in that time.

That suggests he may not have been entirely straightforward afterwards, and could have a big bearing on his future development. That time away from the track should have let this well-made, imposing type mature further and there’s no doubt he remains a smart prospect, and a mark of 104 on his handicap debut should be well within his reach for a yard firmly among the winners at present.

Preview posted at 15:55 BST on 06/10/2026