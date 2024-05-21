Sporting Life
Andrew Asquith

Andrew Asquith tipping record

By Sporting Life
16:35 · TUE May 21, 2024

Andrew Asquith tipping record including Weekend View and All Weather Angle.

Andrew Asquith has made a terrific start as a member of the racing tipping team, showing profitable results for both his All Weather Angle and Weekend View columns. All Weather Angle runs from November to March when the artificial surfaces take over the Flat racing scene in the UK, while his Weekend View is an antepost look at the upcoming Saturday’s racing out every Tuesday.

Records updated at the end of each month

2024 +44.7pts (ROI 63.9%)

January -2pts

Weekend View +5pts

Stakes: 6pts

All Weather Angle -7pts

Stakes: 7pts

February +27.5pts

Weekend View +21pts

Stakes: 11pts

All Weather Angle +9.5pts

Stakes: 7pts

Value Bet Stand In -3pts

Stakes: 3pts

March +7.5pts

Weekend View -3pts

Stakes: 8pts

All Weather Angle +10.5pts

Stakes: 11pts

April +11.7pts

Weekend View +14.7pts

Stakes: 14pts

Value Bet Stand In - 3pts

2023 +49.5pts

(Weekend View, AW Angle, Value Bet stand in)

