Andrew Asquith tipping record including Weekend View and All Weather Angle.
Andrew Asquith has made a terrific start as a member of the racing tipping team, showing profitable results for both his All Weather Angle and Weekend View columns. All Weather Angle runs from November to March when the artificial surfaces take over the Flat racing scene in the UK, while his Weekend View is an antepost look at the upcoming Saturday’s racing out every Tuesday.
Records updated at the end of each month
2024 +44.7pts (ROI 63.9%)
January -2pts
Weekend View +5pts
Stakes: 6pts
All Weather Angle -7pts
Stakes: 7pts
February +27.5pts
Weekend View +21pts
Stakes: 11pts
All Weather Angle +9.5pts
Stakes: 7pts
Value Bet Stand In -3pts
Stakes: 3pts
March +7.5pts
Weekend View -3pts
Stakes: 8pts
All Weather Angle +10.5pts
Stakes: 11pts
April +11.7pts
Weekend View +14.7pts
Stakes: 14pts
Value Bet Stand In - 3pts
2023 +49.5pts
(Weekend View, AW Angle, Value Bet stand in)