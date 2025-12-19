2025 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Kempton showpiece

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide and selection for a mouthwatering Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

2025 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase When: 14:30 Friday December 26

Where: Kempton Park Racecourse

First prize: £142,375

Going: Good, Good to soft in places

BANBRIDGE Ran down Il Est Francais to claim the crown last year but nowhere near that level since although ran as if needing the run on his return in the Hilly Way. Would be a surprise to see him successfully defend his title in a much deeper contest this time around with hopes of that pinned on a first-time visor and the urgings of Sean Bowen. CROKE PARK Started his novice campaign brightly last term including Grade One wins in the Drinmore and at Leopardstown, but limitations seemingly exposed at the Dublin Racing Festival and Aintree afterwards. Didn't come forward from his reappearance when third behind Firefox at Down Royal in November and while that was over a trip short of his best, there was little in the performance to suggest he'd be winning a King George next time either. DJELO In the form of his life right now having won the bet365 Charlie Hall and Sky Bet Peterborough Chase on his two runs this term. Impressed with his accurate fencing when slamming Edwardstone at Huntingdon and that slick jumping will be a big asset around Kempton. The manner of his latest success suggested he may still have his day in the sun somewhere but this is altogether deeper and he’d probably need deep ground to make these go. I keep looking at the Norwegian weather forecasts and that doesn’t look to be in the offing.

Fact To File and Mark Walsh en route to landing the Ryanair Chase

FACT TO FILE Brought to his peak to produce a performance right out of the top drawer when winning the Ryanair in March and went down all guns blazing in that epic duel with Gaelic Warrior for the John Durkan on his return. Heads here rather than for the Savills and has to be a huge player in a race that will be set up better for him than the Durkan was, having had to make up 12 lengths on the eventual winner who was allowed an contested lead. Big, big player if the Punchestown exertions haven’t taken a toll. GAELIC WARRIOR Emerged from a spell in the doldrums to win at Aintree and Sandown in the spring and better than ever when edging out Fact To File at Punchestown. Reverted to freewheeling, front-running tactics there having been switched off for his two British wins at the end of last term. Be interesting to see how Paul Townend elects to play this with Il Est Francais and The Jukebox Man others who will want to go forward on Boxing Day. An absolutely fascinating runner.

Gaelic Warrior (far side) gets the better of Fact To File

IL EST FRANCAIS Has his issues and very hit and miss but was deadly in the Kauto Star here two years ago and cut a fine figure up front for much of last year’s King George before being worn down after the last. Hard to see him leading them such a merry dance this time around with other confirmed front-runners in there and his frailties were on show again on his Ascot return. JANGO BAIE Somehow won the Arkle in a finish that still defies belief but took his form to a new level when storming home to win the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot on his return. We’re relying on runner-up Gidleigh Park being the yardstick for what he achieved there, given neither Pic D’Orhy or Il Est Francais were at their best, but it was the strength of the winner’s finishing effort that again caught the eye. He looks to be crying out for this step up to three miles and has plenty of untapped potential. An awful lot to like.

Jango Baie powers to victory at Ascot

MASTER CHEWY His team don’t lack ambition but he lacks the form to suggest he can win a King George and his stamina for the trip is hardly copper-bottomed either. A big price and rightly so. THE JUKEBOX MAN Looked a most exciting prospect when winning the the Kauto Star over course-and-distance last season but was forced to miss the spring festivals following a setback. Returned to action at Haydock in November and again impressed with his jumping and how he put the race to bed from the second last when beating Iroko by two-and-a-half lengths with plenty in hand. He faces his acid test on Boxing Day and needs to soar higher than he has before but we’ve no idea what his ceiling is and it will be fascinating to find out.

The Jukebox Man has the measure of Iroko