Mark Howard
Mark Howard

Christmas Racing Preview: Mark Howard best bets

By Mark Howard
Sporting Life Plus
Mon December 22, 2025 · 2 min ago

The top analyst with the horses on his hitlist for the racing programme over Christmas.

Rising star Harry Derham has put together a strong team of novice hurdlers and hopes are high that CLONDAW PARK will develop into a high-class mare. A point winner for Michael Goff in Ireland, the daughter of Walk In The Park was bought for £320,000 in March. Having shone in her work at home, the four year old was plunged in at the deep end on her Rules debut when tackling a Listed mares’ novice hurdle at Newbury’s Coral Festival meeting last month.

Inclined to give her hurdles plenty of height, she had made good headway and was mounting her challenge when parting company with her rider at the third last. It was a long way from home, but her jockey is adamant she would have gone close with his mount only ‘doing a half speed’ when he hit the floor. Compensation awaits in the two miles mares’ novice hurdle at Wincanton on Friday (13.28) where ironically she could cross swords with Charisma Cat, who finished runner-up at the Berkshire track. It promises to be a compelling rematch with preference for the former pointer.

