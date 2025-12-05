Menu icon
Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior

Race In Focus: Ladbrokes King George VI Chase tips and analysis for Friday December 26

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue December 23, 2025 · 14 min ago

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the Grade 1 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton, while we have the Timeform pace map and free video replays too.

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (14.30 Kempton)

Timeform Verdict

Will appear here...

Daryl Jacob Insight

With Gaelic Warrior and FACT TO FILE coming over from Ireland this has the look of a vintage Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

I think this will be run at a good gallop without it being overly strong and the reason for that is likely pacesetter Il Est Francais.

I don’t think he’ll go off like he did last year. When you’ve got a horse that bleeds you’ve got to get them in a good rhythm and I think they got their tactics wrong at Ascot last time.

Harry Cobden will be want to get him jumping up front without tearing off and he can get him settled in front without setting scorching fractions.

He won’t want to put any added extra pressure on his body and Cobden can be clever from the front which will affect the whole field.

The Jukebox Man will be up there, too, but he’s a horse that can jump left and hang left and the other jockeys will have to be aware of this.

This will be the first time he’s been out of his comfort zone and I think he’ll be tested more than ever here which might see that tendency to jump left exaggerated.

You wouldn’t want to be inconvenienced by that, so the jockeyship for third, fourth, fifth and sixth are going to be very important, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out for Nico de Boinville, Mark Walsh, Sean Bowen and Paul Townend.

Gaelic Warrior could get the position in the box seat, but I do think he’ll have it on his plate to confirm John Durkan form with stablemate Fact To File.

I don’t have any stamina concerns for JP McManus' horse. I know he was so impressive over 2m5f in the Ryanair but he also won a Brown Advisory over three miles at the Cheltenham Festival and I think he’ll travel the easiest out of the lot of them.

He’s uncomplicated, jumps well, conserves his energy and he has the best form in the book to my eye.

Timeform Pace Prediction

Will appear here...

Free Video Replays

GAELIC WARRIOR & FACT TO FILE 23/11/2025

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

JANGO BAIE 22/11/2025

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

THE JUKEBOX MAN 22/11/2025

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

BANBRIDGE & IL EST FRANCAIS 26/12/2024

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

