Israel Folau has joined Catalans Dragons

Catalans confirm Folau signing

Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of controversial Australian outside back Israel Folau with immediate effect.

Last updated 3dOther Sports
Kobe Bryant

Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Tributes are pouring in for Kobe Bryant after the basketball legend died aged 41 in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter Gianna.

Last updated 5dOther Sports
Kobe Bryant: A sporting icon

'High school star to NBA great'

An obituary to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash aged just 41.

Last updated 5dOther Sports
The Six Nations begins this weekend

Five for the week: Jan 27-Feb 2

Every week throughout the year, Sporting Life will pick out five sporting highlights so you never miss a beat.

Last updated 5dOther Sports
Rob Burrow and his children on the pitch at Headingley

Burrow 'overwhelmed and humbled'

Rob Burrow fought back the tears as he made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 20,000 at an emotionally-charged Headingley.

Last updated 3wRugby League
Gareth Widdop

Warrington dealt Widdop blow

Warrington have suffered a major blow ahead of the new season, losing new marquee signing Gareth Widdop through injury.

Last updated 3wRugby League
Max Verstappen

Verstappen signs new Red Bull deal

Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him at the team until 2023.

Last updated 3wFormula 1
Chris Froome: Team Ineos cyclist keen to return to action

'My recovery is going well' - Froome

Chris Froome insists his recovery from injury is on schedule after Team Ineos' sports director reportedly called his future into doubt.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Andy Murray is set to retire from tennis in 2019

A decade in British sport

The last 10 years have seen a plethora of brilliant British sporting moments - here, we look back on some of them.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Frank Lampard's disallowed goal sparked change in football

2010-2019: A review of the decade

Reflect on the decade that was as we take you back to Super Saturday at London 2012, 2019's Champagne Super Over, and much more.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Mo Farah was part of 'Super Saturday' at London 2012

2010-2019: A decade in numbers

As the 2010s come to a close, the PA news agency takes a statistical look back at the decade.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Amazon Prime provided coverage of the 2018 US Open

What's to come in the next decade?

What is in store for sports fans over the next decade? PA news agency looks at some of the changes that could be on the way.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Our team highlight their selections for 2020

Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020

Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.

Last updated 1MOther Sports

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 11mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 7h
Next Race Off

23:04 Santa Anita
6
(6)
Italiano
J: Flavien Prat
5/4
7
(7)
Oil Can Knight
J: Joel Rosario
10/3
Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 8h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 7h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 6h
