Catalans confirm Folau signing
Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of controversial Australian outside back Israel Folau with immediate effect.
Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Tributes are pouring in for Kobe Bryant after the basketball legend died aged 41 in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter Gianna.
'High school star to NBA great'
An obituary to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash aged just 41.
Five for the week: Jan 27-Feb 2
Every week throughout the year, Sporting Life will pick out five sporting highlights so you never miss a beat.
Burrow 'overwhelmed and humbled'
Rob Burrow fought back the tears as he made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 20,000 at an emotionally-charged Headingley.
Warrington dealt Widdop blow
Warrington have suffered a major blow ahead of the new season, losing new marquee signing Gareth Widdop through injury.
Verstappen signs new Red Bull deal
Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him at the team until 2023.
'My recovery is going well' - Froome
Chris Froome insists his recovery from injury is on schedule after Team Ineos' sports director reportedly called his future into doubt.
A decade in British sport
The last 10 years have seen a plethora of brilliant British sporting moments - here, we look back on some of them.
2010-2019: A review of the decade
Reflect on the decade that was as we take you back to Super Saturday at London 2012, 2019's Champagne Super Over, and much more.
2010-2019: A decade in numbers
As the 2010s come to a close, the PA news agency takes a statistical look back at the decade.
What's to come in the next decade?
What is in store for sports fans over the next decade? PA news agency looks at some of the changes that could be on the way.
Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020
Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
January Window: Done deals
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.