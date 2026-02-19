Six Nations betting tips: England vs Ireland and Wales vs Scotland previews and best bets

England vs Ireland preview and best bets

Venue: Twickenham

Start time: 14:10 GMT

TV: ITV

England and Ireland have both been castigated for not having a back-up plan when Plan A fails. It was very evident in their respective defeats to Scotland and France. But, for me, England’s Plan A is still stronger than Ireland’s, and I expect them to come through a hard-fought, blood-and-thunder contest with a narrow victory.

Giving Ireland 11.5 points on the handicap may be too much to ask of England, and a WIN BY 1-7 POINTS looks more likely at a nice price. The last two meetings have been won by the home side, England by a point in 2024, after Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal, and Ireland by five at the start of last year’s Championship, while each of the last four clashes in Twickenham have produced fewer than 50 points.

In the last four meetings, it has been very close at half-time, too, with an average of just 4.75 points between the sides. The weather forecast for south-west London is for more rain (never!), so with two accomplished goal kickers on the park in George Ford and Jack Crowley, the teams might look to move the scoreboard along three points at a time before trying to expand their horizons, hence our preference for more penalties than tries despite England’s need to win with a bonus-point to keep their slim title dreams alive.

This latest encounter has the feel of another game played at close quarters, especially as England have enjoyed considerable maul and set-piece success, where a lot of hard yards will need to be won before any tries are scored. England are only averaging two tries per game against Ireland in the last 10 Championship meetings, with 80 percent of those tries scored by backs, predominantly the wingers and the full-back. With Tommy Freeman shifted back to his rightful place on the wing, he’d be as good a bet as any to cross the whitewash for the home side.

But for those of you who like to dabble in the anytime tryscorer market, better value might be had by focusing on Ireland. Nearly half of the 25 tries they’ve scored in this fixture over the past decade have come from the better-priced forwards. Four have come from hookers – Dan Sheehan and Rob Herring – while props and No.8s have contributed three apiece and locks two.

With that in mind, TADHG FURLONG looks overpriced at 16/1 to rumble his way over and score his seventh Test try at some point during the match, while JACK CONAN keeps knocking down the door in an attempt to prove he deserves to start and is a generous 28/1 to be the last tryscorer. Given the game is likely to be very combative, you’d expect the Lions player to come on as a fresh pair of legs and lungs with at least 20 minutes remaining, giving him plenty of time to push forward his claims and add to the try he scored against Italy last weekend.

A bigger margin than 1-7 points might have been expected until Andy Farrell decided to go for the more pragmatic option and select Jack Crowley at 10, instead of Sam Prendergast, as well as bringing four Lions internationals back into his starting line-up.

Any team would be stronger for having Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park included. And, on paper, Ireland look just as strong as England, but home advantage, the confidence that still exists in the gameplan despite the Murrayfield debacle, and the fact that Steve Borthwick has picked a specialist outside-centre in Ollie Lawrence, should tip it England’s way.

Of course, nothing is certain in a game as there are so many variables to come into play, including the referee’s interpretation of the laws. However, it would be a surprise if there wasn't a card of some description. The referee has reached into his pocket in each of the last five fixtures, with four yellows and one red issued since 2020, the last time the sin-bin was made redundant in this fixture.

Andrea Piardi takes charge of the latest instalment and the Italian likes to stamp his authority on proceedings, having issued a card in all but one of his last 10 Tests in the middle, with a total of 13 yellows and one red. Unfortunately, the chances of another are reflected by odds of 1/4. A fourth red in six years is 4/1, however, and worth a small go.