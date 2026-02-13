Six Nations betting tips: Wales vs France preview and best bets

Wales vs France preview and best bets

Venue: Principality Stadium

Start time: 15:10 GMT

TV: BBC

The roof may be closed for Sunday’s clash between Wales and France, but our excitement at the handicap line of FRANCE -30 cannot be contained. With the inclement Cardiff weather kept at bay, France will be unhindered in their desire to keep the ball alive, play at pace and rip Wales to shreds. The only thing that’ll stop them will be themselves, as Wales have proved incapable of keeping their line intact against teams ranked in the top four in the world.

In the final two November internationals against the teams ranked first and second, New Zealand and South Africa, Wales lost 52-26 and 73-0, and despite having had two months to sort themselves out, they began 2026 with another 48 points conceded and seven scored in reply against England last weekend. France are well-enough equipped to pile on the misery and go 50 points-plus.

On the other side of the coin, Wales have shown sparks of promise in attack, but it is hard to see them going over 20, as they did against a tired All Blacks team. France arrive with a rookie centre partnership due to injuries to last week’s pairing, Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere, with Fabien Brau-Boirie set for his Test debut alongside Pau team-mate, Émilien Gailleton. But it’s questionable whether Wales have the class to exploit any weaknesses.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy has followed the French example and paired the Scarlets duo of Joe Hawkins and Eddie James at 12 and 13. Hawkins has improved after returning to Wales from an unhappy time at Exeter but would struggle to get anywhere near the French team, even with three frontline centres absent, while 110 kg, 1.93m James was fairly anonymous against England, which, for someone of his size, takes some doing.