Six Nations betting tips: England vs Wales preview and best bets

Jon Newcombe previews Saturday's action from the Six Nations, when England are backed to kick off their campaign with a big win over Wales.

Rugby union betting tips: England vs Wales 3pts England (-30) on the match handicap at 11/10 (BoyleSports) 1pt Marcus Smith last try-scorer at 18/1 (QuinnBet) 1pt Louis Rees-Zammit anytime try-scorer at 4/1 (Coral) 1pt Wales penalty first scoring play at 9/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England vs Wales Venue: Twickenham

Start time: 16:40 (SAT)

TV: ITV1 While some of what’s been happening in Welsh rugby beggars belief, England are full of belief. An 11-game winning streak puts them in a great position, confidence-wise, with Saturday’s match looking for all the world like the perfect springboard towards a sustained tilt at a Grand Slam. In terms of home bankers, this appears to tick every box. Not only are England in great form, with the scalp of the All Blacks included in a clean sweep of victories in the Autumn, but 28/1 outsiders Wales are also virtually at their lowest ebb. Other than Japan, Wales have failed to beat any opposition since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, their winless run in the Six Nations now stands at 11 matches, and they haven’t won at Allianz Stadium since 2015. So, it’s not a case of if England win, but how many. And, given the quality of players at their disposal compared to Wales, who are missing Jac Morgan, their talisman and leader and one of only two Lions, England should be able to cover the 28.5 handicap comfortably.

Even if the match is played in wet conditions, England’s dominance in the physical stakes and in the air means they probably won’t have to rely on putting the ball through the hands of the backs to rack up the points. Lacking much in the way of muscle and grunt, other than strapping 6’4, 16-and-a-half stone centre Eddie James, Wales will look to try and move the ball around and change the point of attack in the hope that they can find chinks in the English defence. Their attack did show signs of promise in the Autumn, and Louis Rees-Zammit will relish the space he’ll get playing at full-back, which makes him an attractive anytime try-scorer option, especially at 4/1. As a measure of how poorly the bookies expect Wales to perform, 16 England players are listed in this market before you get to Rees-Zammit and fellow Welsh wing Josh Adams. Referee Pirre Brousset penalised England 14 times when they last played, the 27-23 win over Argentina in November, and if he is whistle-happy again, a Wales penalty as the first scoring play could be more likely than the 9/2 odds suggest. Personally, I’d also back Wales to get a couple of consolation tries and for Dan Edwards, who was 100% off the tee in the Autumn, to tag on the extra two points, so over 12.5 points for the visitors is within their reach. By the same token, England will be disappointed if they don’t get over 40. With the game probably well won by half-time, Marcus Smith and the rest of the ‘Pom Squad’ should wreak havoc. Smith is almost peerless when it comes to spotting gaps in tiring defences and exploiting them with his pace, and looks excellent value to be the last try-scorer at 18/1. Posted at 15:05 GMT on 05/02/26