Formula One betting tips: Chinese Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One higher-ups will be relatively satisfied with how the Melbourne GP played our with regard to the 2026 regulations. We had 16 cars complete the race and 120 overtakes (over double the 2025 number).

The caveat in these cases is the massive gaps between the cars and that overtaking as a whole is essentially faked through electricity with similarities made to using mushrooms in Mario Kart to pass. Max Verstappen went a step further, claiming that he has replaced his racing simulator with a Nintendo Switch in between races.

Melbourne was in theory the fourth worst track in terms of energy management, where as Shanghai is the fourth best. We should see the cars being able to charge the battery better this weekend but it remains to be seen how this will impact racing, with it also being a sprint weekend to make things even more complicated.

Formula One have committed to not changing anything until after this weekend so they can evaluate racing on two extreme tracks in terms of energy management. This provides betting opportunities based on Melbourne performance data.

Magnificent Mercedes

The sandbags came off for qualifying last weekend with both George Russell and KIMI ANTONELLI dominating the field in 2014 Mercedes-esque style. While Ferrari were able to challenge early in the race, Mercedes had far superior race pace.

Digging into the data, Antonelli had the best race pace overall as he managed to close the gap to his teammate from 10 seconds at the VSC restart down three seconds at the end. This was particularly impressive given he crashed his car in FP3 and was not running an optimal set up.

While Ferrari still may challenge this weekend, I expect the Mercedes to get the better of things over the race distance and Antonelli won't be as disrespected in the betting market going forward.