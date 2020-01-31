Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (L) punches Conor McGregor

White eyes Khabib/McGregor rematch

UFC president Dana White believes a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov would be "the biggest fight in the sport's history".

Last updated 2wBoxing
Conor McGregor celebrates his comeback win

McGregor wins in 40 seconds

Conor McGregor made an emphatic statement on his UFC return as he needed just 40 seconds to overpower Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Last updated 2wOther Sports
Conor McGregor

McGregor plans busy 2020

Conor McGregor has drawn a line under his past accomplishments, insisting there can be many more memorable nights if he gets past Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Last updated 2wOther Sports
Tyson Fury - vowed to win in two rounds

Fury: I'll win in two

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month.

Last updated 2wBoxing
Jack Leach rushes to congratulate Ben Stokes

A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights

Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Our team highlight their selections for 2020

Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020

Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
How much can you remember about 2019?

Sporting Life Quiz of 2019

Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Tyson Fury's and Deontay Wilder

Fury v Wilder rematch confirmed

Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22, the British heavyweight has announced on Twitter.

Last updated 1MBoxing
Anthony Joshua reflects on his victory

Joshua offers to spar with Fury

Anthony Joshua has offered to be Tyson Fury's sparring partner if it helps his fellow Brit beat Deontay Wilder.

Last updated 1MBoxing
Tyson Fury (left) works out with Ben Davison in Las Vegas ahead of his 2019 fight with Tom Schwarz

Fury splits with trainer Davison

Tyson Fury has split with his coach Ben Davison two months before his fight with Deontay Wilder.

Last updated 2MBoxing
Tyson Fury

Calzaghe urges big guns to get it on

Joe Calzaghe believes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must meet in the ring to protect the integrity of heavyweight boxing.

Last updated 2MBoxing
Dillian Whyte

Whyte suspension lifted by WBC

The WBC has lifted Dillian Whyte's suspension after he was cleared by UK Anti-Doping last week.

Last updated 2MBoxing
Anthony Joshua won back his belts in Saudi Arabia

Joshua dreams of Nigeria defence

Anthony Joshua has revealed his desire to defend his world heavyweight titles in Nigeria after his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday night.

Last updated 2MBoxing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
