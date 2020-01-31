White eyes Khabib/McGregor rematch
UFC president Dana White believes a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov would be "the biggest fight in the sport's history".
McGregor wins in 40 seconds
Conor McGregor made an emphatic statement on his UFC return as he needed just 40 seconds to overpower Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
McGregor plans busy 2020
Conor McGregor has drawn a line under his past accomplishments, insisting there can be many more memorable nights if he gets past Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
Fury: I'll win in two
Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month.
A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights
Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.
Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020
Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.
Sporting Life Quiz of 2019
Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.
Fury v Wilder rematch confirmed
Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22, the British heavyweight has announced on Twitter.
Joshua offers to spar with Fury
Anthony Joshua has offered to be Tyson Fury's sparring partner if it helps his fellow Brit beat Deontay Wilder.
Fury splits with trainer Davison
Tyson Fury has split with his coach Ben Davison two months before his fight with Deontay Wilder.
Calzaghe urges big guns to get it on
Joe Calzaghe believes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must meet in the ring to protect the integrity of heavyweight boxing.
Whyte suspension lifted by WBC
The WBC has lifted Dillian Whyte's suspension after he was cleared by UK Anti-Doping last week.
Joshua dreams of Nigeria defence
Anthony Joshua has revealed his desire to defend his world heavyweight titles in Nigeria after his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday night.
