Chris Oliver previews Saturday's DAZN-televised action in France, including an intriguing battle for the European super bantamweight title.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday action 2pts Peter McGrail to win by decision at 7/2 (BetVictor) 1pt Pat McCormack to win by stoppage at 7/2 (Betfred, Star Sports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Matchroom make their annual trip to Monaco for a very interesting card at the Salle des Étoiles on Saturday night. There are some intriguing match-ups on the DAZN-televised show, none more so than a fantastic bout between Shabaz Masoud and PETER MCGRAIL. This contest for the vacant European super bantamweight title is an excellent one between two highly-skilled southpaws and both are wonderful technicians. They are both rising stars and there may be very little between them, so I am surprised to see Masoud at 8/15 and McGrail as big as 2/1 to win this one. When you take into account that this seems likely to go the distance, which is a 1/4 chance, there is an even greater disparity between them winning on points – with 4/5 about Masoud and 7/2 for McGrail to land a decision victory. That seems great value in a fight I find very tough to call. I may have given the game away as to where my money will be going but let me explain my reasoning in more detail. Yes, Masoud (14-0, 4 KOs) has the best win on his record following his excellent victory over the previously unbeaten Liam Davies last time out. The Stoke-on-Trent man boxed very well behind his jab and used his speed to catch Davies coming in with superbly-timed right-hand counters to claim a deserved decision, even though one judge somehow gave it to Davies. He fought very well on the back foot that night and would be fancied to come out on top if this turns into a straight-up boxing match. However, the rest of his ledger isn’t that deep, and it appears he is being priced up judged solely on that last performance.

In McGrail (12-1,6 KOs), he is facing another very skilled fighter who has more experience and, perhaps, the better overall CV as a professional as well. The 29-year-old from Liverpool was an excellent amateur, winning gold at the Commonwealth Games and picking up bronze and both the World and European Championships. Things were going great in the paid ranks until he met Ja’Rico O’Quinn, who was twice dropped and being comprehensively outboxed until he landed a fight-ending haymaker in round five. McGrail has rebounded from that loss very well, with four good wins over quality opponents and he has momentum again going into this one. After victories over fellow ‘leftie’ Marc Leach (UD) and Brad Foster (KO2), he overcame a very nasty cut to register a unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Rhys Edwards, then he outpointed the awkward and dangerous Ionut Baluta in the summer. McGrail arrives in form, full of confidence and with much more experience thanks to his exploits as a top-level amateur. He sets a high pace from the get-go, and his superb footwork allows him to attack from all angles. His movement was good enough to draw comparisons to the great Vasyl Lomachenko early in his career, and the way he slips in and out of range so easily makes him very dangerous. Masoud has the quicker hands and is capable of negating McGrail’s footwork with his excellent jab and sharp counters. That said, McGrail brings a completely different attack to the table than Davies did, and the variety of the underdog’s offence could cause Masoud some serious problems. Masoud has been out of the ring for over a year and that could also play a big part in the outcome. This should make for great viewing, and it could be very hard to split the pair if it does go to the scorecards, so I like the 7/2 available for McGrail to land a decision in a contest he is very capable of nicking. Pat on the attack There is another standout amateur star on the bill in the shape of Pat McCormack, who takes on Conah Walker in what should be an enjoyable 12-round welterweight contest. An Olympic silver medallist, a lot was expected from McCormack when he tuned professional in early 2022 but injuries have limited him to only eight outings so far. He has won them all, including six by stoppage, but it has been a real slow burn. However, he has gathered some momentum this year with a brutal six-round beating of Robbie Davis Jr in February, before dominating Miguel Parra with ease on his way to a ninth-round stoppage victory in September. The 30-year-old from Sunderland could be finally ready to fulfil his potential and we should get all the answers we need on that subject this weekend, as Walker is a good test. Walker (16-3-1) isn’t the most stylish or technically gifted, but he physically strong and his attacks are relentless. He will be walking forward all night long and can attack with both hands when in range. However, he has never been hard to hit and needs to get close to do his best work, which could be tricky against someone as skilled as McCormack.

