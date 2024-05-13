Sporting Life
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing Rankings explained: The complicated heavyweight landscape as Fury vs Usyk looms

By Graham Shaw
12:04 · MON May 13, 2024

Heavyweight boxing has not had an undisputed champion for 25 years, but that should all change on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk currently hold all of the titles as they prepare to lock horns in an enormous unification battle which has fight fans on the edge of their seats.

The bookmakers can barely split these two brilliant exponents of the noble art - right now they stand apart at the top of the fight game’s marquee weight class.

But beneath them we have a complicated picture with four recognised sanctioning bodies, four belts and four sets of rankings. All different.

Latest Heavyweight Boxing Rankings

As we said, there are four major world titles and every single one will be on the line when Fury (34-0-1) and Usyk (21-0) finally meet in the ring on Saturday night.

WBC Heavyweight Rankings

Champion: Tyson Fury

  1. Anthony Joshua
  2. Frank Sanchez
  3. Agit Kabayel
  4. Efe Ajagba
  5. Jared Anderson
  6. Daniel Dubois
  7. Deontay Wilder
  8. Filip Hrgovic
  9. Zhilei Zhang
  10. Martin Bakole
  11. Joe Joyce
  12. Bakhodir Jalolov
  13. Fabio Wardley
  14. Arslanbek Makhmudov
  15. Luis Ortiz

IBF Heavyweight Rankings

Champion: Oleksandr Usyk

  1. Filip Hrgovic
  2. Not Rated
  3. Anthony Joshua
  4. Daniel Dubois
  5. Jared Anderson
  6. Frank Sanchez
  7. Agit Kabayel
  8. Zhilei Zhang
  9. Joe Joyce
  10. Efe Ajagba
  11. Otto Wallin
  12. Arslanbek Makhmudov
  13. Fabio Wardley
  14. Martin Bakole
  15. Justis Huni

WBA Heavyweight Rankings

Champion: Oleksandr Usyk

  1. Martin Bakole
  2. Anthony Joshua
  3. Daniel Dubois
  4. Frank Sanchez
  5. Lenier Pero
  6. Mike Perez
  7. Cassius Chaney
  8. Michael Hunter
  9. Agit Kabayel
  10. Deontay Wilder
  11. Kubrat Pulev
  12. Fabio Wardley
  13. Jared Anderson
  14. Jonathan Guidry
  15. Ivan Dychko

WBO Heavyweight Rankings

Champion: Oleksandr Usyk

Interim Champion: Joseph Parker

  1. Anthony Joshua
  2. Zhilei Zhang
  3. Frank Sanchez
  4. Jared Anderson
  5. Filip Hrgovic
  6. Fabio Wardley
  7. Daniel Dubois
  8. Agit Kabayel
  9. Justis Huni
  10. Efe Ajagba
  11. Martin Bakole
  12. Jermaine Franklin
  13. Deontay Wilder
  14. Ryad Merhy
  15. Bakhodir Jalolov

So, is that it? Any more heavyweight titles?

Actually, yes, there are.

As the countdown to fight night approaches you will hear two other major heavyweight titles mentioned by commentators and pundits alike.

The esteemed Ring magazine has a much-vaunted heavyweight title and belt - and that is currently held by Usyk.

There is also the moniker of ‘lineal champion’ (effectively ‘the man who beat the man’) and Fury holds this title. There is no belt with this one, just the kudos.

Why are the rankings all so different?

This is boxing, where sport often meets politics.

All of the sanctioning bodies have their own way of working, and often their own agendas. No Usyk in the WBC rankings for example, no Fury in the IBF, WBA and WBO.

At least most of the bodies have similar names in their top 15. And then we have the WBA….

Why is it so hard to become (and stay) undisputed champion?

Because of the way the sanctioning bodies work. Each champion will have to regularly make mandatory defences of their title/s. And it may not be against a fighter they want to meet.

If this happens the fighter has a choice, take the fight or vacate the title or potentially be stripped of it. As you can imagine, keeping all four bodies happy in terms of mandatory defences = virtually impossible.

While Fury vs Usyk will crown an undisputed champion, the reports suggest it won’t be that way for long. The IBF title will reportedly become vacant within days of that May 18 date, potentially leaving Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic to fight for it in Riyadh on June 1.

