Fury vs Usyk: What ‘The Gypsy King’ must do to claim heavyweight boxing glory in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 17 and on that night we should – for the first time since Lennox Lewis ruled at the end of the last century – be able to recognise one world champion in the heavyweight division.

Fury’s current 34-0-1 (24) resume, which includes a win over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany and two stoppage victories over Deontay Wilder in America, puts him at the top of the heavyweight tree right now. However Usyk 21-0 (14) has been flawless as a pro, unifying the belts at cruiserweight and now looking to do the same at heavyweight following two solid wins over former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles in the process.

Fury v Usyk: Start time, TV coverage details & odds Venue & Date: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday February 17

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday February 17 Star time : Undercard approx 1615 GMT, Main Event approx 2300 GMT

: Undercard approx 1615 GMT, approx 2300 GMT TV channel and cost : DAZN PPV (£24.99), TNT Sports PPV & Sky Sports PPV (Price TBC)

: DAZN PPV (£24.99), TNT Sports PPV & Sky Sports PPV (Price TBC) Betting odds: Tyson Fury 8/11, Oleksandr Usyk 11/10, Draw 16/1,

It is perhaps for this reason that the bookies are struggling to separate them with the odds line now virtually 50-50 as fight night approaches fast in the desert. These are two contrasting characters. Usyk is known for the diligent intensity of his preparation; Fury for his bombastic rhetoric and a charisma which has spawned a Netflix series and seemingly inspired the world. Most people have an opinion on the fight, but here we break down what Fury needs to do to become undisputed. Size matters… Even in an era of super heavyweights, 'The Gypsy King' stands tall at 6 feet 9 inches and weighed in at 277.7lbs for his last fight against Francis Ngannou. He will have considerable height and reach advantages against Usyk, and to get the win he will need to maximise that physical superiority. Fury needs to lean on Usyk and use his size to push him around. He demonstrated this brilliantly in the second fight against Wilder in February 2020. Despite boxing insiders insisting he needed to box and move to beat the fearsome Wilder in their rematch, Fury came forward from the opening bell and dropped the champion (for the first time in a decade) with a vicious right hand to the temple in the third round. He continued to manhandle the American and dropped him again with a sizzling left to the body in the fifth. By the seventh, Wilder was bleeding from his left ear and looked a thoroughly beaten man. His legs were gone and he appeared unable to defend himself as referee Kenny Bayless waved it off at the 1:39 mark, the towel coming in with Fury mauling him in the corner of the ring.

Fury v Usyk: Fight card, running order MAIN EVENT: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

IBF and IBO super-featherweight titles

IBF and IBO super-featherweight titles Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

vacant IBF Cruiserweight title

vacant IBF Cruiserweight title Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Bakhodir Jalolov vs TBA

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs TBA

Fury probably never used his size as well or as aggressively as he did on that night, and as a result he never looked more destructive. ‘The Gypsy King’ could also take a leaf out of Klitschko’s book and do what Wlad did against smaller, faster men. At his best, Klitschko would throw a few heavy shots and then clinch and use his enormous size to sap the energy from opponents. He was not concerned about outboxing anyone or looking aesthetically pleasing. Time and time again Klitschko would feel an opponent out early, hold when close, make it ugly and put weight on him. If he felt his opponent was wilting he would become more aggressive later in the fight and try to force a stoppage. If not, he was happy to do this for 36 minutes and ignore the boos of frustrated spectators eager for more action. Those notorious ‘jab and grab’ tactics were mightily effective and given his dimensions, could be the recipe for Fury to beat Usyk. Ringcraft, and focus Speaking to the media in London to promote this fight, Fury said: “Even if he (Usyk) had a baseball bat in one hand and a meat-cleaver in the other… I’d still beat him”. Yet for all his bombast, the ‘Gypsy King’ knows just how good his Ukrainian opponent really is. Usyk definitely relies more on cumulative damage than one-punch knockout power, so Tyson may feel he does not need to be switched on for every second of every round (like he had to be against the big-punching Wilder). However, that mentality would surely be a mistake against Usyk, a brilliant Kapellmeister known for the rhythmic percussion of his precise punching. ALSO READ: HOW DOES OLEKSANDR USYK BEAT TYSON FURY

