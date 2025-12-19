Boxing betting tips: Callum Simpson vs Troy Williamson preview and best bets

BOXXER began their new deal with the BBC with a good domestic fight last month and they stage another on Saturday.

Live on BBC Three and iPlayer, the promising CALLUM SIMPSON (18-0) defends his British, Commonwealth and European super middleweight titles against English champion Troy Williamson at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

In exactly the kind of fight that terrestrial TV needs, this one looks sure to be another entertaining affair as both men are known for action, and the atmosphere should be red-hot in West Yorkshire.

Simpson has become famous for his noisy crowds in Barnsley, and they will make the short journey to Leeds in their droves to cheer on their man, who is a best price of 1/5 to maintain his perfect record.

The 29-year-old has impressed so far and picked up two of his three belts when passing a big test against Zek Chelli with flying colours by recording a wide decision in the summer of last year.

Early nights against Steed Woodall (TKO2) and Elvis Ahorgah (TKO5) followed before he picked up the European strap with 10th-round stoppage of Ivan Zucco back at Oakwell last time out.

Long and tall for the weight, Simpson brings pressure and sets a good pace, while 13 stoppages in 18 wins tells you that he hits with authority. He looks great when he puts his shots together and has loads of potential, but he will have to be careful not to get too carried away early doors again here.

Possibly too eager to please his passionate fans, Simpson was dropped in the first and third rounds against Zucco, and Williamson, who can be backed at 11/2, is more than capable of exploiting any similar mistakes from the favourite.

He was once a smart prospect in his own right before losing a decision to Josh Kelly in a British super welterweight title contest three years ago and then lost three of his next four outings.

Those defeats all came against good opposition in Caoimhin Agyarko, Ishmael Davis and Jahi Tucker, but his once promising career had taken a wrong turn, before he pulled it back with a big with against Mark Dickinson in September.

On his first outing at super middleweight, the 34-year-old wore down his more fancied opponent with his non-stop work rate that night and halted an exhausted Dickinson in the ninth round to get his career back on track.

Now he faces an even greater task, but the Darlington man won’t be fazed by it, and he seemed to relish the step up to 168lb last time, turning back the clock with his high output.

If Simpson is too keen to get on with things again, then Williamson is tough enough to weather the early storm and take his man into deep waters – just as he did when beating Ted Cheeseman in 10 rounds in 2021.

However, Simpson will have leant plenty from those rounds against Zucco last time and may take his time a little more now. Despite his long reach, he doesn’t always ‘fight tall’ and can smother his own work up close at times. He is very effective when keeping it long, though, and should have plenty of success if maintaining the distance here.

Williamson is as game as they come and will keep ploughing forward all night long, but he has slowed down a little and shouldn’t be too hard for the Yorkshireman to find.

Simpson’s reputation has clearly influenced the odds as he is just 5/6 get the job done inside the distance, but Williamson has never been stopped before and has always shown a granite chin.

In what should be a lively affair, things could be very competitive early doors before Simpson finds his range and begins to pick off his man from the outside. A late stoppage for the favourite would be no surprise, but I like the 21/10 about him winning by decision, which has been the method of all four of Williamson’s defeats to date.

Posted at 1245 GMT on 19/12/25

