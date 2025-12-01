Zhao Xintong thrashes Long Zehuang 6-1 in UK Championship first round

The writing was on the wall when Zhao burst out of the gates with a silky run of 107 in frame one, and within the blink of an eye the scoreline read 4-0.

Further breaks of 68 and 51 allowed Zhao to head to the mid-session interval without a care in the world, unlike Long who was left to rue a missed green in the third frame when on course to get on the board.

It was dominant stuff from the world champion who is this week contesting his first BBC tournament since claiming Crucible glory back in the spring.

On this performance, he once again looks the man to beat as he bids to add to the UK title win he claimed in 2021.

4-0 soon became 5-0, this time thanks to a break of 59, though Long did finally have something to cheer about when pinching the sixth frame in bizarre fashion.

Zhao had made the early running, but Long did fantastically well to counter with 60, only to miss frame-ball pink.

In the end, a remarkable fluke when attempting to play safe kept the match alive, although only briefly, as Zhao quickly responded with 72 to put the finishing touches to a strong display.