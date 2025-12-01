Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
snooker icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
snooker icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Easy work in York for Zhao Xintong
Easy work in York for Zhao Xintong

Zhao Xintong thrashes Long Zehuang 6-1 in UK Championship first round

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Mon December 01, 2025 · 22 min ago

Zhao Xintong looked in ominous touch as he made light work of compatriot Long Zehuang in their first-round meeting at the UK Championship, running out an easy 6-1 victor on Monday.

The writing was on the wall when Zhao burst out of the gates with a silky run of 107 in frame one, and within the blink of an eye the scoreline read 4-0.

Further breaks of 68 and 51 allowed Zhao to head to the mid-session interval without a care in the world, unlike Long who was left to rue a missed green in the third frame when on course to get on the board.

It was dominant stuff from the world champion who is this week contesting his first BBC tournament since claiming Crucible glory back in the spring.

On this performance, he once again looks the man to beat as he bids to add to the UK title win he claimed in 2021.

4-0 soon became 5-0, this time thanks to a break of 59, though Long did finally have something to cheer about when pinching the sixth frame in bizarre fashion.

Zhao had made the early running, but Long did fantastically well to counter with 60, only to miss frame-ball pink.

In the end, a remarkable fluke when attempting to play safe kept the match alive, although only briefly, as Zhao quickly responded with 72 to put the finishing touches to a strong display.

On the other table, Ding Junhui came through a tough match with Xu Si to win 6-4.

The three-time UK champion look sharp all afternoon and though at one stage pegged back to 3-3, he took charge with breaks of 92, 109 and 64 to sweep into the last 16.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....