Judd Trump rattles off six frames in succession to beat Ding Junhui at UK Championship

Trump trailed 2-0 after Ding compiled two typically measured breaks of 89 and 83, and the Chinese was then among the balls in search of a third frame to begin the match.

But he missed when stretching to reach a tricky red and Trump stole in, adding the following frame to draw level at the interval despite having been short of his best.

Trump made it three on the spin after the break, bagged his first significant break as a run of 91 secured the next, and when he took a scrappy eighth a match that looked set to run all the way into the evening session suddenly appeared set to finish early.

Trump made sure of that with a closing half-century to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson, whose 6-4 victory over Pang Junxu saw him win five frames in a row.

Having done so, the last of them via a 111 break, Robertson had to bide his time as the talented Pang rallied with a century of his own, but Robertson never really looked like letting go of his grip on the match.

The pair now meet again in the UK Championship, where five years ago they played out a thrilling final won by Robertson before Trump gained a measure of revenge at an early stage of last year's tournament.