Ding Junhui battles past Scott Donaldson 6-5 in UK Championship thriller

At the end of a brilliant, high-quality contest, Ding had the last word, a trademark century hauling him to a win that appeared unlikely when Donaldson was in first in the decider.

However, when the Scot broke down on 22, Ding kept his cool to set up a quarter-final meeting with defending champion Judd Trump on Friday.

It ended an emotional run in York for Donaldson whose father recently passed away, first fighting his way through qualifying, then lowering the colours of Mark Allen before pushing Ding all the way.

Ding started in imperious form, breaks of 50, 114 and 76 seeing him lead 3-0 and handing him firm control of the match.

And even when Donaldson rallied with runs of 118, 50 and 69, Ding still had some breathing space when moving 5-3 ahead after dominating frame eight.

But back came Donaldson again, breaks of 81 and 72 taking the match all the way, only for Ding to break his heart at the death.