Zhou had lost all seven previous meetings with O'Sullivan but put that to bed this time with a 6-4 victory despite his opponent showing flashes of his customary brilliance throughout the match.

Indeed O'Sullivan scored more points and potted at a higher success rate, but there were five tight frames and each of them went the way of his opponent.

The timbre of the match was set right from the off as Zhou edged frames one and two, each by a margin of just 13 points, before O'Sullivan rattled off breaks of 71 and 123 to level at the interval.

Given the pair's history, many would've expected O'Sullivan to press on thereafter but a heavy contact in frame five allowed Zhou in to steal, O'Sullivan responding with a rattling 94 to level again at 3-3.