Judd Trump beats Neil Robertson 6-3 to reach final of UK Championship; Mark Selby awaits

Trump waited 13 years to double his tally in the first Triple Crown event, but it might only between 12 months between titles two and three based on this performance.

Six half-centuries were enough to see off Robertson, who had led 3-2 before Trump rattled off four frames in a row in a display similar to that which had seen off Ding Junhui on Friday night.

Robertson entered the arena with a spring in his step, playfully mimicking a cricket stroke with his Australia side on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead in the Ashes, and after a 114 break in frame four he added the next to move into the lead.

But whereas the cricketers were able to press home their advantage overnight, Robertson was no match for Trump thereafter.

"Another final," reflected the winner. "So it's been a good end to this calendar year really, after quite a poor midseason. I'm happy to have another shot at it.

"It's not been brilliant the whole tournament. I'd love to play better but at the moment I haven't really needed to.

"Overall it's been solid. My safety has been good. Just relying too much on their mistakes at the minute. My long-potting was very, very bad there.

Trump has had to work hard to reach another ranking final, having been given a real scare by Stephen Maguire in the first round and then trailed both Ding and Robertson early, but his class has so far prevailed.

"I've lost a lot of finals, so I need to take home that trophy any way possible," he added. "I don't care what happens, you'll have to drag me off the table in the final. I need to get this one."

He'll face Mark Selby in the final after he beat Shaun Murphy 6-3 in a quality encounter on Saturday night.

Selby rounded off a polished display with his second century of the match, a 127 clearance doubling his tally for the tournament, and this was some of the best snooker the four-time world champion has produced.

Murphy played his partbut was punished for his every mistake, most notably a red with the rest which allowed Selby to go 2-1 up, then when missing a long red after rallying from 4-1 to 4-3 down, which proved to be his last real chance.

Like Trump, Selby now goes in search of a third UK Championship crown and it's a final which promises so much.