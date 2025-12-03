Neil Robertson defends 'tight' UK Championship pockets after breezing past Wu Yize

Kyren Wilson was the latest to bemoan the tough conditions at the Barbican Centre when dumped out of the tournament by Elliot Slessor on Tuesday evening.

However, after turning in a professional display to beat the highly-rated Wu 6-1, Robertson was adamant conditions are just as they should be.

The three-time UK champion told the BBC afterwards: "They're not too tight, they're just keeping everyone honest.

"I think it's catching certain players out, maybe if their technique is not as good as they maybe thought it was.

"Some of these words are probably sounding a little bit harsh, but it's a reality and there will be a lot of pros at home watching saying 'thanks, Neil, for actually speaking out about this.'

"It's been an issue in the game where players having been talking about it, especially in China where people have been getting inflated results."