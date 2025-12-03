Ronnie O’Sullivan’s 50th birthday plans took an unexpected turn after he was knocked out of the UK Championship by Zhou Yuelong, and the Rocket remains undecided on whether he plays at the Masters next month.

The eight-time champion, who celebrates his milestone birthday this Friday, will not be adding to his record at this year’s event and is set to return home tonight. Zhou, who had never beaten O’Sullivan in their seven previous meetings, finally managed to get the better of the Rocket, winning 6-4. The pair had met three times before at the UK Championship, with O’Sullivan whitewashing Zhou 6-0 in 2018 and 2022, and winning their quarter-final 6-5 in 2023. Today, however, the script was rewritten, with Zhou describing the victory as "one of the best wins of his career."

Zhou Yuelong eliminates The Rocket! 😲



A battling 6-4 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan was his first ever win over the eight time UK Championship winner...@allbritish_ pic.twitter.com/GjKk6SvCyf — WST (@WeAreWST) December 2, 2025

Rocket reflects on loss Despite the defeat, O’Sullivan remained in good spirits. Since his full-time move to Dubai, life has been treating the seven-time world champion well, and he appears less stressed by results than in the past. He is enjoying playing snooker again but is unafraid to acknowledge when his performance falls short. “I tried my best, it just wasn’t to be. But life’s quite good at the moment and I’m just trying to enjoy life,” he said. “I enjoyed playing since the start of the season. That was a bit of ropey performance, I have to admit that. I’m not going to shy away from that.” O’Sullivan added: “I still get disappointed if I lose. If I play well and lose, I get even more disappointed. "If I don’t play well and lose, then I just accept it.” Masters participation still uncertain This match marked O’Sullivan’s first appearance in the UK since reaching the semi-finals of the 2025 World Championship. Ahead of the tournament, he had suggested to SportsBoom that he might skip the second Triple Crown event of the season, the Masters in January, as he focuses on settling into his new life in Dubai and minimising his travel to the UK.

Ronnie O'Sullivan lost in round one