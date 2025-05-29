UEFA should ban clubs like Chelsea from Conference League after Blues lift trophy

"Coming into this competition it was something we just had to win."

For 64 minutes in Wrocław on Wednesday night, Reece James and his Chelsea team-mates looked as if they were going to somehow pass up the opportunity to win a trophy that their captain openly admitted was theirs from the very start. Real Betis held the advantage in the Conference League final, only for the Dad's Army-esque nature of their side to tire and concede four to Chelsea's big-money cast. Victory for a club that didn't even register their best players in the group stage now being sold to us as a triumph of squad management. In reality it's theft of an opportunity and exploitation of a competition that wasn't designed for them to be involved.

Chelsea won the Conference League with little issue

When plans were announced back in 2018, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "This makes UEFA's club competitions more inclusive than ever before. "There will be more matches for more clubs, with more associations represented in the group stages." More inclusive. More involvement from other countries. A tournament created for teams from lower-ranked associations to have that chance of success. At no point when the designs were drawn up should a club like Chelsea come into the picture. The Blues' big-spending nature under Todd Boehly is well documented. Over £1billion dished out on players, some who will likely never make a first-team impact at Stamford Bridge. Clearlake Capital's seemingly limitless funds utilised to compete on multiple fronts at the top level for years to come. Not this.

Enzo Maresca has a seemingly endless pot of money for transfers

The prize money handed out in this tournament is roughly similar to that of the Europa League yet it is mere pocket change to a club of Chelsea's financial power. An appearance in the final gives you an additional £3.3million, winning it adds an extra £5.8million. Djurgården's record signing - the club who Chelsea beat in the semi-final - is Tobias Gulliksen who they forked out £1.5million for just over a year ago. Facing a side far closer to their level will have presented the opportunity to near quadruple that in the space of 90 minutes. Instead, they were denied that chance by a significantly uneven playing field. Chelsea's European campaign has pocketed them around £18.5million this season. They spent more than that on five separate signings this season alone. That is a luxury which the overwhelming majority of teams involved in the Conference League simply do not have. And for what its worth, it's not their fault really. It's the cliché of playing what's in front of you. They've been granted entry and it was unlikely they'd adopt an attitude of not trying to win.

Djurgården were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Chelsea

But this is where UEFA need to step in to protect their competition. They have their own measurements of a club through the coefficient rankings. In their eyes, Chelsea are the seventh-best team in Europe. PSG and Inter - the two sides competing in Saturday's Champions League final - are in the spots directly above them. And their opponents throughout the season? Each of them sat at the level the competition was made for.

Chelsea's opponents and UEFA coefficient rankings Qualifying: Servette - 139

Servette - 139 Group: Gent - 53

Gent - 53 Group: Panathinaikos - 111

Panathinaikos - 111 Group: Noah - 273

Noah - 273 Group: Heidenheim - 103

Heidenheim - 103 Group: Astana - 134

Astana - 134 Group: Shamrock Rovers - 99

Shamrock Rovers - 99 Round of 16: Copenhagen - 49

Copenhagen - 49 Quarter-final: Legia Warsaw - 70

Legia Warsaw - 70 Semi-final: Djurgården - 63

Djurgården - 63 Final: Real Betis - 40

Noah - 273rd in the coefficient rankings - lost 8-0 at Stamford Bridge

Solving it may feel like a complex matter which will upset some yet the answer could be far more straightforward. It may well be as simple as a ban on those in the top 15 of the rankings from entering. It protects this competition from significant clubs exploiting it after a bad season. How that is dealt with if the situation arises is up to the respective associations. It may just be a case of the 'next-best' getting it if a top side underperforms and finishes lower than expected. A 'sorry but this wasn't for you anyway' response required. Ultimately, we do need some involvement from the higher-profile leagues. That's how you're going to get eyes on the games and it may also be the reason why UEFA will be hesitant to implement any restrictions.

West Ham are the other Premier League side to have won this competition

Chelsea's place in the Conference League will undoubtedly have raised the viewing figures. Bigger numbers to use when trying to sell the rights. Yet who wants to watch something that is such a foregone conclusion? A poor year for Barcelona (coefficient rank 10), Dortmund (coefficient rank 8) or Arsenal (coefficient rank 12) would see them win it with ease, once again denying someone else their rare day in the sun.

We heard so much about Man United and Tottenham, but what about Chelsea?

For all the negative discourse on Manchester United or Tottenham's potential Champions League involvement through the 'backdoor' of Europa League success, Chelsea have seemingly got away with it. Not so much a flat-track bully but rather a juggernaut unleashed on significantly weaker opposition. A fish so big there's barely room for others to move around the small pond. Sure, enjoy the medals and an additional trophy in the cabinet. We'll have to sit and listen to the narrative of them being the first club to 'win all' the European cups on offer. And now to cap off the ridiculousness of it all, Chelsea jet off to the revamped Club World Cup. All of this in itself is the problem. Clubs at the top end shouldn't have the chance to do the clean sweep. It's now down to UEFA to prevent anyone else matching it. Ban the big boys or scrap the whole thing. Or Chelsea won't be the first super club to take candy from a baby.