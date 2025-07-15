Meet the team

Deputy Football Editor

Inventor of expected goals Jake Osgathorpe can be heard on the Betfair, Pinnacle and This Week's Acca podcasts relentlessly bringing xG to the conversation no matter the (tongue in cheek) opposition; unsurprising given his first job was part of Timeform launching its Infogol football product.

Jake's weekly Premier League predictions tipping column, unsurprisingly, is what it is.

Tipping record

2024/25: +69.58pts (ROI: +10%)

2023/24: +75.90pts (ROI +13%)

2022/23: +45.92pts (ROI +11%)