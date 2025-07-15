Meet the team

Deputy Football Editor
Inventor of expected goals Jake Osgathorpe can be heard on the Betfair, Pinnacle and This Week's Acca podcasts relentlessly bringing xG to the conversation no matter the (tongue in cheek) opposition; unsurprising given his first job was part of Timeform launching its Infogol football product.
Jake's weekly Premier League predictions tipping column, unsurprisingly, is what it is.
Tipping record
2024/25: +69.58pts (ROI: +10%)
2023/24: +75.90pts (ROI +13%)
2022/23: +45.92pts (ROI +11%)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.