Club World Cup outright tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Club World Cup outright betting tips 6pts Dortmund to reach the quarter finals at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 2pts e.w. Harry Kane to be Club World Cup top scorer at 8/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3) 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be Club World Cup top scorer at 18/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3) 0.5pt e.w. Dortmund to win the Club World Cup at 25/1 (General 1/2, 1,2) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

While somewhat inconvenient for clubs taking part, the Club World Cup should be enjoyable for the neutrals. The new format provides another month of (to some degree) top-level men's club football, meaning wall-to-wall action until the summer of 2027. Not ideal for exhausted players, but great for any fan who never wants a break - though it could be argued there comes a point of fatigue for supporters, too. Some people are already there, with my genuine excitement seemingly in the minority at the moment; let's just say the other lads weren't exactly scrapping to get in on the action. Maybe pouring over the data, squads and format has won me over but it really does have the potential to be a great tournament. So stick me!

Winners of every confederation's Champions League equivalent since 2021, head to the US, with rankings and restrictions on a maximum number of teams per nation per nation (congratulations RB Salzburg) accounting for the rest. The European contingent is strong, with it no surprise to see the continent of Europe priced as short as 1/14 to deliver the winner. The previous format, now returning to its previous name of the Intercontinental Cup, has seen European sides win all of the last 12 editions and 17 of the last 18; it's hard to look past UEFA sides when it comes to lifting the trophy.

But, the American teams, North and South, could potentially have a fitness advantage. All of the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF entrants are mid-season, so players will be at peak physical levels compared to the other confederations. The closest a non-UEFA team came to making the staking plan was Flamengo at 40/1 to win the competition, but if they finish second behind Chelsea in Group D, they likely have to make it past Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Inter or Manchester City and PSG or Real Madrid. It'd be one hell of a run. So, we'll be sticking with the European teams, who's financial might and superior squad depth probably makes the 1/14 about a member of UEFA winning this competition in fact value. Who to back is the main question.

PSG's price plummet

The team that was heading straight into the staking plan were PSG. That was, until, every man and their dog backed them. Having opened as 11/1 fifth-favourites in late April, the newly-crowned European champions are now generally available at 5/1, sitting as joint-second favourites. That is probably the right price, and means they're ultimately left out of the staking plan, though we did at least manage to climb aboard PSG to reach the quarters at 11/10 last week. That bet is now as short as 4/6.

Question marks around the favourites

Heading to America, it's the reigning Intercontinental Cup champions Real Madrid who are the favourites to win this inaugural revamped Club World Cup. It makes sense, they are the biggest name in the tournament and arguably have the most star-studded squad, boosted by the addition of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but after a long season that only yielded a UEFA Super Cup trophy and the uncertainty around how things will go under new management, they are easily avoided at the prices. Xabi Alonso is undoubtedly a great coach, but it's a big step up from managing Bayer Leverkusen to Real Madrid. His appointment and new ideas could be just the tonic to get Los Blancos purring, but my feeling is he probably would have preferred a pre-season to work with his squad rather than this highly competitive and lucrative tournament. They should win Group H which is always a bonus for those wanting to back them, as should joint-second favourites Manchester City, but again they are easily swerved at the prices.

Rodri is back for City

Pep Guardiola's side finished the season trophy-less with some really poor results in big games, and while Rodri is back and provides a massive boost, we can't fully trust the Cityzens in a field this deep, especially with some of their rivals in this competition having already swatted them aside in the Champions League this term. Bayern Munich were third favourites before the Champions League final and are easily left out due to their small squad, defensive issues and struggles against the best teams this season. They have the firepower to be a pain, but will likely be easily exposed by the better European teams.

Blues untested

Chelsea were easily left out given their record against better teams this season. The Conference League winners won just three of 10 against fellow top-six sides, losing five times, while their European 'triumph' came against absolute minnows. A young and likely tired team, completely untested against Europe's elite, shouldn't be ahead of Champions League finalists Inter in the betting, even if the Italians are in the same boat when it comes to tiredness. Inter have just appointed a new manager, with former player Christian Chivu being appointed after Simone Inzaghi departed for Al-Hilal, so they too are easily left out given the uncertainty around the Milanese side.

Atletico were hard to leave out at first glance. They were the clear third best team in La Liga, showing signs of top quality football, but they really struggled away from the Metropolitano so who knows how they'll fare on a neutral ground. Diego Simeone's side used to be a good knockout team, but have showed the opposite in recent seasons. In the last eight Champions League campaigns, they have made it out of the group-stage six times and won just two knockout ties, failing to make it further than the quarter-finals in that period. It's fair to say they shouldn't be feared as much as yesteryear.

Dortmund to do damage The only other two sides below the 30/1 marker are Juventus and DORTMUND. The former are a curious case, heading into the Club World Cup with their third different manager in 12 months, and they do look to be well short of the standards required to go deep in this competition. The latter could be a surprise package, and I'll happily take a swing on them TO WIN THE CLUB WORLD CUP to small stakes. CLICK HERE to back Dortmund to win the Club World Cup with Sky Bet Nico Kovac's side finished the season in impressive style to climb from 11th in early February all the way up to fourth and qualify for next season's Champions League, winning nine of their 14 league games under their new manager.

Nico Kovac had an instant impact at Dortmund

They won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing only at Barcelona in the UCL, beating three of the top six Bundesliga sides in that run, dominating the second leg against the La Liga champions, and holding German champions Bayern to a 2-2 draw in Munich. That's a good body of work under the pressure of needing to get results in order to finish in the top four, and their underlying process across Kovac's time in charge in fact rivalled Bayern, so I make them live outsiders. Let's not forget most of this squad made it all the way to the Champions League final only last year, so have experience in big games. A kind group is another bonus, with BVB drawn alongside an aging Fluminense side who only just survived relegation last season, Korean side Ulsan who, while being dominant in the K-League, are well below the standard of the Germans, and South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Striker Sehrou Guirassy finished joint top scorer in this season's Champions League

Dortmund should top the group comfortably, and after that will likely face South American giants River Plate, but they are an unsettled club at the moment who haven't hit the heights of recent seasons, so we should expect BVB to make the quarters comfortably. After that it does become a tough run, but Kovac's side have shown they can mix it with the big boys. Hopefully they give us a good run for our money, but in case they don't we simply have to back DORTMUND TO REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS at 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Dortmund to make the quarter finals with Sky Bet Compared to some other European sides priced shorter in that market, Dortmund's group and likely round of 16 opponent is much more favourable. There is a chance their run ends at the quarters, where they are projected to face Real Madrid, so backing them to just make the final eight makes a lot of sense alongside a swing at a bigger price to smaller stakes on them lifting the trophy.

Outsiders to note As mentioned, Brazilian side Flamengo were the only non-UEFA side to make any sort of appeal. They are purring under new manager Felipe Luis - the long-haired, thin-headbanded former Atletico and Chelsea left-back - with him leading his side to three trophies in less than a year.

Flamengo manager Felipe Luis

Mengao sit second in Brazil's Serie A but comfortably boast the best underlying process in the league, possessing the best attack and best defence according to all expected goals metrics, and should be in peak physical form. They could cause an upset or two, as could Benfica, priced at 40/1 too, with the Portuguese side having bloodied the nose of some of Europe's elite this season. Bruno Lage's side generate an abundance of chances and should advance from Group C - likely second to Bayern - so could surprise a big team or two in a one-game knockout, but it's hard to realistically see them winning the whole thing. Backing these two sides throughout the group stage in individual matches could prove profitable, with the opening game win double around a 13/10 price which is of interest.

King Kane can land Golden Boot The TOP SCORER market is dominated by some of the biggest names in world football, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland leading the betting ahead of HARRY KANE, and it's the Englishman who looks worthwhile siding with. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to win top goalscorer with Sky Bet Kane finished the season in impressive fashion, netting in six of his last nine Bayern appearances, firing 38 goals across all competitions and collecting a second successive Bundesliga 'Kicker-Torjägerkanone' - the top scorer award which quite literally translates to "kicker goal hunter cannon".

Harry Kane won the Bundesliga title as well as the top scorer gong

Throughout the 24/25 campaign, England's all time record scorer posted an eye-watering goal per 90 average of 0.96 and an xG per 90 average of 0.81, so was getting loads of chances regularly and finishing them impressively. That isn't a surprise given Bayern's attacking nature and the calibre of players supplying him, with him the unequivocal focal point tasked with finishing the chances. Add that to the fact Kane will get to play against some weak defences in the group stage - Benfica, Boca Juniors and Auckland - plus a potential meeting with Flamengo in the last 16, and he should have ample opportunity to rack up an early tally before the competition gets tough. I'll also have a small bet on SERHOU GUIRASSY TO BE TOP SCORER at 18/1. CLICK HERE to back Serhou Guirassy to win top goalscorer with Sky Bet The Dortmund striker finished the season in red-hot form, scoring in all of his last six outings and netting a total of nine goals in that period - including a hat-trick against Barcelona.